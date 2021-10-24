T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Pakistan: Kohli fifty takes India to 150/7 after Afridi shines with the ball

After being sent into bat, India got off to a rocky start with Shaheen Afiridi removing both openers in quick succession. While Rohit Sharma fell for a golden duck in the very first over, Rahul followed him back in the third over as Afridi removed the in-form opener for just 3 off 8.

Coming into bat in the first over itself, Kohli played a captain’s knock with a solid 57 off 49, to overcome a rocky start and guide India to 151/7. Kohli once again proved he’s a big match player as he brought up his half-century on the 18th over.

While Kohli and Rishabh Pant build India’s innings, Afridi shone with the ball for Pakistan. Afridi picked up three wickets, which included the crucial wicket of the Indian skipper. This is the first time Pakistan picked up Kohli’s wicket in the World Cup.

Kohli reached his 29th half-century off just 49 deliveries. Kohli and Pant’s partnership saw India breach the 145-run mark.

This is the first time Kohli has been dismissed in a T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Kohli against Pakistan in T20 WC:

Colombo 2012: 78 n.o off 61

Mirpur 2014: 36 n.o off 32

Kolkata 2016: 55 n.o off 37

Dubai 2021: 57 off 49