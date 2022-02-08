T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan Super 12 match tickets sold out within five minutes

Something similar happened with the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 tie as the tickets were sold out in just minutes after going to sale. The Asian giants will lock horns at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

The ICC informed that the general ticket allocations have all been sold for India vs Pakistan Super 12 match and the double-header that features South Africa vs Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 27. Over 8,00,000 fans are expected to attend the showpiece event which will be held in Australia.

The development comes after 200,000 tickets were sold during the pre-sale period across the 45 matches being played in Australia from October 16-November 13 later this year. The allocations for the India-Pakistan game were sold within five minutes of going on sale.

While India-Pakistan game tickets are sold out but there are still plenty of opportunities for fans to secure seats for all other fixtures in the general public sale.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Local Organising Committee CEO Michelle Enright said: "The response from the fans has been fantastic and we're proud of the fact we were able to reward our fans who purchased tickets to the postponed event in 2020 and those who registered early with us to get priority access to tickets in the pre-sale."

The Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be played across seven venues -- Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Hobart and Perth.

