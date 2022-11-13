T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler emulates MS Dhoni as he leads England to title triumph

Buttler led England for the first time in the T20 World Cup after taking over the team's reigns from his predecessor Eoin Morgan earlier this year. The wicketkeeper-batsman became only the third English skipper to win an ICC trophy.

Paul Collingwood (2010 T20 World Cup) and Morgan (2019 ODI WC) are the other England captains to lift the ICC silverware.

Buttler, however, emulated former India captain MS Dhoni after winning the title in Australia. He became only the second wicketkeeper after Dhoni to guide his team to a WC win. Dhoni - who led Team India to title triumph in the 2007 T20 WC in South Africa - was the first wicketkeeper-batter to lead his team to a win in an ICC event.

Interestingly, it was also Dhoni's debut as captain in the T20 WC, and in the final India defeated Pakistan to lift its maiden T20 WC trophy.

Chasing a below-par total of 138 against a vitriolic Pakistan bowling attack on a tricky MCG surface, England lost five wickets but reached home with six balls to spare and lift the T20 WC trophy simultaneously after the ODI WC.

Ben Stokes - who was the hero for England in 2019 World Cup glory in the final against New Zealand - slammed an unbeaten half-century in the big game. Stokes - who went for four consecutive sixes in the 2016 T20 WC final in Kolkata - redeemed himself with his match-winning knock at the MCG.

England first restricted Pakistan to 137 for the loss of 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs after electing to field first. It was a crucial toss for Buttler to win as his team made good use of the dual bounce on the pitch. England bowlers prevented the Pakistani batters from scoring freely in the entire innings. Sam Curran - who was the leading wicket-taker for English in the tournament - picked up three wickets in the game and conceded just 12 runs from his quota of four overs.

Senior leg-spinner Adil Rashid (2/22) also bowled exceedingly well in the game and picked up the all-important wicket of Pakistani captain Babar Azam.