T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav hold the key to India's fortunes, says Sanjay Bangar

"The performances from Rahul have been brilliant recently. He has scored back-to-back fifties in this tour and the best part of it all is the fluency we have got to see from him," Bangar said while speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Follow the Blues.

India begin their ICC T20 World Cup campaign with the marquee clash against Pakistan on Sunday (October 23) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Bangar hopes Rahul carries his form from the warm-up games to the big stage.

"In the way he has timed the ball as well, when he is hitting the ball, it's clearing the boundary easily. And the team needs someone who can hit the ball like he does, because that's the way the Indian Team has planned to maximize the first six overs. So, for him to perform like this, with this kind of form, is very beneficial for Team India," Bangar added.

The former India batting coach also lavished praise on the in-form Suryakumar Yadav, who in his opinion is the other key player in the Rohit Sharma-led squad, who can turn things around quickly.

"Suryakumar is on his first tour in Australia and the key factor for any player touring Australia for the first time is to get used to the pace and bounce of the wicket. So, for Suryakumar, I don't think he'll face any difficulties in facing the spin bowlers or the pace bowlers.

"And this is a good sign because he has been pivotal to the Indian batting line up, especially in the middle order. So, for Suryakumar to make runs, it's important for him to carry this confidence well into the World Cup," he said.

