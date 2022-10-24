T20 World Cup 2022: Moving on from Asia Cup nightmare, Arshdeep Singh redeems himself at Melbourne

The 23-year-old was subjected to severe criticism following the dropped catch in a Super 4 game of Asia Cup last month and some event went to the extent of calling him a Khalistani.

"The team atmosphere is so good that we don't let the outside noise get in. We enjoy each other's company, stand for each other in bad times. It really helps," Arshdeep told media at the mixed zone after India pulled off a thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener at MCG on Sunday (october 23).

Arshdeep removed Pakistan's in-form openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to provide a perfect start to India.

Asked about the challenges of handling two high pressure games in the space of two months, he said, "There's nothing called a challenge if you enjoy your game.

"We're enjoying our cricket, and as I said the team environment is really good. We very much love our game and when that happens you enjoy the sport and there's no challenge."

"Personally, I also enjoy my game. Whenever I get an opportunity I try to stay in the present." On what he put in extra to be mentally tough, he said: "I didn't put in anything extra, I just try to keep everything simple. Mainly, I don't think much."

Opening the bowling alongside the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep trapped Babar for a golden duck and then in his next over he dismissed Rizwan to set the early momentum.

Chasing 161, India rode on Virat Kohli's majestic 82 not out to seal a four-wicket in a last-ball finish.

"Both the teams are playing really well. As a youngster you really love it. It was a big ground, you've to run hard. it also challenges you physically and mentally and brings out the best in you," he added.

India's next game is against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday (October 27).

