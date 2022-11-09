Purely for big spectacle: Pakistan mentor Matthew Hayden wishes to see India in T20 World Cup 2022 Final

Pakistan first restricted New Zealand from posting a big total after the latter opted to bat first. Kane Williamson-led side posted a below-par 152 for the loss of four wickets. While Daryl Mitchell smashed a quickfire fifty and Kane Williamson posted a slow 42-ball 46 but that wasn't enough for the BlackCaps bowlers to defend. In response, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan shared a stand of 105 runs to put Pakistan in the driver's seat and helped their team clinch an easy win.

In the second semi-final of the tournament, India will take on England and many are hoping for an India vs Pakistan contest in the final on Sunday (November 13). Former Australia cricketer and current mentor of the Pakistan side, Matthew Hayden, is also hoping for a grand finale between the arch-rivals.

Reacting over Pakistan's one-sided win over New Zealand, Hayden said, "Tonight was very special. That fast bowling attack you saw did an unbelievable job. I don't think we have seen our best yet, which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces us (in the final). Could be a truer surface and a nicer batting track in Melbourne."

Talking about the performance of Babar and Rizwan and the batting effort against New Zealand, the 51-year-old said, "Sky is the limit. You can never beat down class. Both of these guys have done it for a number of years. Haris has smashed every bowler in the nets."

The legendary Aussie batter lauded Pakistan bowlers for their effort and claimed he's also hoping for an India-Pakistan showdown in the final, "The bowlers had to adapt to this pitch and bowl slower balls and they did so well. Haris Rauf is bowling consistently in the 150s (kmph). If Pakistan on their day turn up, they are unstoppable. Shadab is a great fighter. To win any tournament you got to fight. I would like to play India in the final purely because of the big spectacle."