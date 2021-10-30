T20 World Cup: SL vs SA, Highlights: Hasaranga’s hattrick in vain as Miller’s cameo guides South Africa to win

T20 World Cup 2021: Quinton De Kock of SA returns against Sri Lanka, takes the knee

After electing to bowl first, South Africa restricted Sri Lanka to 142 after opener Pathum Nissanka handed the Lankans a strong start. In reply, SA chased it down with one ball to spare in Sharjah.

Needing 15 off the last over, David Miller powered South Africa home, hammering Lahiru Kumara for two sixes to clinch a thrilling win in the Super 12 encounter. This was South Africa's second win on the trot, while Sri Lanka lost two on the trot.

After being sent into bat first, Nissanka top scored for Sri Lanka with a stellar 57-ball 72 in an innings studded with six boundaries and three sixes. But while Nissanka, played a solid knock - scoring his second T20 half-century, wickets tumbled at the other end, as Sri Lanka failed to build partnerships. Skipper Dasun Shanaka’s poor form continued as he fell for just 11.

Left arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/17) and speedster Dwaine Pretorius (3/17) restricted Lanka, pocketing three-wickets each, while Anrich Nortje picked up Lankan wickets.

In reply, South Africa got the chase off to a jittery start as they lost both openers cheaply. Skipper Temba Bavuma kept SA in the game with a patient 46 off 46. Wanindu Hasaranga removed the skipper and then went on to pick up a hattrick to rock the South Africa line-up. But a blitz by Miller in the end saw South Africa eke out a narrow win. Miller played an unbeaten 23 off 13 to guide South Africa home.

In a game where the match swung both ways, SA needed 15 in the final over to pocket their second win. Kagiso Rabada got off the mark on the first ball of the final over to get off the mark and hand the strike back to Miller. Miller instantly took the game away, smashing the second ball of the over out of the stadium and following it up with another monstrous shot which once again sent the ball out of the park. Taking a single off the fourth delivery Miller levelled the scores and put Rabada back on strike. Rabada sealed the match in South Africa’s favour as he edged past the keeper for a boundary.

South Africa, who have now won two out of their three matches played so far, will next take on Bangladesh on Tuesday (Nov. 2). Meanwhile, Sri Lanka who have played three matches in the Super 12 stage have just one win under their belt and will next take on the formidable England side on Monday (Nov. 1).

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 142 all out in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 72, Charith Asalanka 21; Tabraiz Shamsi 3/17, Dwaine Pretorius 3/17) lost to South Africa: 146/6 in 19.5 overs (Temba Bavuma 46, David Miller 23 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 3/20, Dushmantha Chameera 2/27).