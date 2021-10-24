T20 World Cup: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das get physical after war of words

The duo even tried getting physical with each other on the field forcing the umpire and the players from the Sri Lankan side to separate the two.

The entire incident happened in the sixth over of the match when Kumara dismissed Das for 16. Bangladesh were off to a fine start in the powerplay as Das and Mohammad Naim posted 38 runs on the board in the first five overs.

On the fifth delivery of that Kumara over, Das tried to hit the bowler over mid-off to get a boundary but mistimed it and found Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka inside the 30-yard circle.

While the batter was making his descent towards the dugout, Kumara stayed put and later got indulged in some heated exchange of words with Das. Even Naim tried pushing the Sri Lankan bowler watching his teammate stopped by the opposition player.

Both the onfield umpires rushed towards the players and separated them. The entire incident left a bad taste in the spirit of the game. The two players will certainly be called by the match referee after the game and might even be reprimanded for their conduct.

Whatever happens you can’t get physical on the cricket field. @BCBtigers @OfficialSLC @ICC this is the World Cup. This is just not acceptable. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 24, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Sri Lankan captain won the toss and chose to bowl in their Group 1 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It is another hot day and the pitch at Sharjah is expected to play slow and low.

Sri Lanka are coming off an unbeaten run in the first round, while Bangladesh had to bounce back after a loss to Scotland in their opening game and finished second in their group.

Sri Lanka made one change from the side that brushed aside the Netherlands. Maheesh Teekshana, the mystery spinner, missed out with a side strain, while Binura Fernando, the left-arm quick, was included in the playing eleven against the Asian rivals.

Bangladesh too made one change as pacer Taskin Ahmed has been replaced by left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed.