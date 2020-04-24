Taipei T10 League 2020: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Squads, Broadcast and Live Streaming Information

Eight teams will fight it out in the tournament which will culminate on May 17 when the final of the tournament is scheduled to be played. All the matches will be played on the weekends, allowing cricket fans to enjoy all the action.

Teams:

Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils, TCA Indians, Chiayi Swingers, PCCT United, ICCT Smashers, Taiwan Dragons and FCC Foromsans.

What is the format?

Group 1: Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils, TCA Indians, Taiwan Dragons

Group 2: Chiayi Swingers, PCCT United, ICCT Smashers, FCC Foromsans

The format has been adopted to find out the top four teams. All the teams will play three matches each in the league stage and will be ranked from 1 to 8 based on their performances.

The table-toppers from both the groups will face-off in a semi-qualifier before the other lower-ranked six teams will be divided into further two groups namely Qualifier Pool 1 and Qualifier Pool 2.

From these two groups, two teams will qualify for the semis. The bottom four teams will fight for the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th place respectively. The semi-finals and the final will be played on May 17.

Here's all you need to know about the Taipei T10 League:

Schedule League Stage

Saturday April 25

Match 1: Hsinchu Titans Vs Taiwan Daredevils @ 9:00 AM

Match 2: Hsinchu Titans v TCA Indians @ 11:00 AM

Match 3: FCC Formosans v Chiayi Swingers @ 1:00 PM

Sunday April 26

Match 4: Taiwan Daredevils v TCA Indians @ 9:00 AM

Match 5: PCCT United v ICCT Smashers @ 11:00 AM

Match 6: TCA Indians v Taiwan Dragons @ 1:00 PM

Saturday May 02

Match 7: Hsinchu Titans v Taiwan Dragons @ 9:00 AM

Match 8: Taiwan Daredevils v Taiwan Dragons @ 11:00 AM

Match 9: PCCT United v FCC Formosans @ 1:00 PM

Saturday May 03

Match 10: ICCT Smashers v FCC Formosans @ 9:00 AM

Match 11: ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers @ 11:00 AM

Match 12: PCCT United v Chiayi Swingers @ 1:00 PM

Squads:

Chiayi Swingers: Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Rajsingh Chandan, Saurabh Hajari (C), Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.

FCC Formosans: Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar (C), Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton.

Hsinchu Titans: Ashish Kumar Pandey, Eknath Sarkar, Jami Hema Ganesh, Joyal Francis, Karuna Nidhi, Manikandan, Nitesh Gupta, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Rachit Agarwal, Raguram (C), Thomas Rayen, Venkatesh Goudar, Venky Rebel, Vikay Ganisetty, Vijay Kumar, Vinay MS.

ICCT Smashers: Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Nirav Shah (C), Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

PCCT United: Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

Taiwan Daredevils: Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, George Klopper (C), Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel.

Taiwan Dragons: Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar.

TCA Indians: Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Manoj Kriplani (C), Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.

Live Streaming: SportsTiger is the official partner. The matches will be available on SportsTiger Facebook page and App.