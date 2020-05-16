Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips Semi-Final 1: TCA Indians vs PCCT United

It has been a good journey so far for PCCT United. They have lost only games so far in the tournament and marched comfortably into the semi-finals. In their previous game of the tournament, United registered a commanding 44-run victory against ICCT Smashers. Usman Javed was the star for the United. His quick-fire fifty helped United to post a mammoth total of 132. They will be eager to oust the TCA Indians and march their way into the final of the tournament.

TCA Indians, on the other hand, have fared well in the league stage of the tournament. In their previous game against FCC Formosans, TCA Indians batted brilliantly to post a competitive total of 90. Their bowlers also did well at the death to restrict FCC to 86 runs and clinched the game by a margin of just 4 runs. They would be hoping to bring the same form in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

Light rain with thunderstorms has been forecasted during the match. The average temperature is likely to remain around 32 degree Celsius, with 63% humidity in the climate.

Probable Playing XI:

TCA Indians

Amit Kumar Bedaka, Vivek Hegde, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh, Girish Hiranandani (WK), Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Manoj Kriplani (C), Vivek Kumar Mahato, Kishore Krish, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Partheeban Chinnamuthu.

PCCT United

Danish Mehmood, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Shiv Rawat, Muhammed Mushtaq, Muhammad-Amjad Zafar, Shahzad-Khan Muhammandzai, Muhammad Mujahid, Usman Javed, Asif Tanoli (WK), Meer Shuib Farooque, Ninad Malwade.

Captain

Shahzad-Khan Muhammandzai

Vice-Captain

Amit Kumar Bedaka

Best 14

Wicketkeepers – Asif Tanoli, Girish Hiranandani

Batsmen – Muhammad Mujahid, Shiv Rawat, Partheeban Chinnamuthu

All-Rounders – Manoj Kriplani, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Murugan Subramani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Shahzad-Khan Muhammandzai

Bowlers – Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Muhammed Mushtaq, Vivek Kumar Mahato, Kishore Krish

Match Details

Date: 17th May, 2020

Time: 7:00 AM (IST)

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Live Streaming: Sports Tiger