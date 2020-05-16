Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips Semi-Final 2: FCC Formosans vs Taiwan Dragons

Bengaluru, May 16: Taipei T10 League is into its final phase. The second semi-final between FCC Formosans and Taiwan Dragons promises an exciting contest as both the teams have performed exceptionally well in the tournament.
Both the teams will be aiming to reach one step closer to the coveted title.
FCC Formosans topped the Group B pool by winning all their matches and qualified for the semi-qualifier directly without playing in the super league. However, they suffered a 4-run defeat against TCA Indians in the semi-qualifier. Formosans were not able to score freely at the death over, despite having wickets in hand. The team will be hoping for a better performance in the all-important match.
Taiwan Dragons, on the other hand, battled hard in the super league stage and marched their way into the semi-finals with some commanding wins. Their batting has been top notch so far and they would be aiming to come at Formosans with full force.
Weather Report
Rain with thunderstorm has been forecasted in the latter half of the day. The average temperature is likely to remain around 32 degree Celsius, with 64% humidity in the climate.
Probable Playing XI:
FCC Formosans
Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar (C), Omesh Bhat, Aryadeep Mrinal, Rahul Aditya, Ankit Kumar, Ashishkumar Singh (WK), Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Pintu Kumar, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta
Taiwan Dragons
Athula Senadeera, Santosh Yadav, Marlan Samarasinghe, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Arul Arjun, Adam Hopkins, Asif Hameed (WK), Rishi Josula (C), Atif Khan, Mohammad Rajiuddin
Captain
Rishi Josula
Vice-Captain
Anthony Liu
Best 14
Wicketkeeper – Asif Hameed
Batsmen – Athula Senadeera, Bivan Singh, Santosh Yadav, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu,
All-Rounders – Arun Parappagoudar, Aryadeep Mrinal, Adam Hopkins, Rishi Josula
Bowlers – Pintu Kumar, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla
Match Details:
Date: 17th May, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM (IST)
Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE
Live Streaming: Sports Tiger
