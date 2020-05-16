Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips Semi-Final 2: FCC Formosans vs Taiwan Dragons

Both the teams will be aiming to reach one step closer to the coveted title.

FCC Formosans topped the Group B pool by winning all their matches and qualified for the semi-qualifier directly without playing in the super league. However, they suffered a 4-run defeat against TCA Indians in the semi-qualifier. Formosans were not able to score freely at the death over, despite having wickets in hand. The team will be hoping for a better performance in the all-important match.

Taiwan Dragons, on the other hand, battled hard in the super league stage and marched their way into the semi-finals with some commanding wins. Their batting has been top notch so far and they would be aiming to come at Formosans with full force.

Weather Report

Rain with thunderstorm has been forecasted in the latter half of the day. The average temperature is likely to remain around 32 degree Celsius, with 64% humidity in the climate.

Probable Playing XI:

FCC Formosans

Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar (C), Omesh Bhat, Aryadeep Mrinal, Rahul Aditya, Ankit Kumar, Ashishkumar Singh (WK), Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Pintu Kumar, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta

Taiwan Dragons

Athula Senadeera, Santosh Yadav, Marlan Samarasinghe, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Arul Arjun, Adam Hopkins, Asif Hameed (WK), Rishi Josula (C), Atif Khan, Mohammad Rajiuddin

Captain

Rishi Josula

Vice-Captain

Anthony Liu

Best 14

Wicketkeeper – Asif Hameed

Batsmen – Athula Senadeera, Bivan Singh, Santosh Yadav, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu,

All-Rounders – Arun Parappagoudar, Aryadeep Mrinal, Adam Hopkins, Rishi Josula

Bowlers – Pintu Kumar, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla

Match Details:

Date: 17th May, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM (IST)

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Live Streaming: Sports Tiger