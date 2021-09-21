Taliban bans IPL 2021 telecast in Afghanistan; cites 'anti-Islamic' content like women spectators, dancing

The Taliban has issued a warning to Afghanistan media outlets against broadcasting the IPL 2021.

"Ridiculous: Taliban have banned the broadcasting of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) in Afghanistan. Taliban have warned that Afghan media outlets should not broadcast the Indian Cricket League due to girls dancing and the presence of female audience and spectators in stadiums," wrote media man Fawad Aman in his Twitter handle.

Former media officer of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and reporter Ibrahim Momand too tweeted to the same lines and said women in stadium has been possibly seen as ''anti-Islamic content'' leading to the ban of IPL 2021 telecast in Afghanistan.

Ironically, some of the prominent Afghanistan cricketers like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are part of the IPL 2021.

The hardline Taliban regime had stated that they would not mind men playing cricket and other sports and would allow 400 sports to be played inside the country. But they are strictly against women taking up sports or politics and in a chilling statement said the duty of women is to give birth to children than be in the public space.

In another disturbing development, the Taliban had also dismissed ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari was unceremoniously and appointed Naseeb Khan as the new CEO. He would now report to Azizullah Fazil, the ACB Chairman. Interestingly, Naseeb is a close relative of Taliban member and leader Anas Haqqani.

The attitude of Taliban regime to women sports have already pushed Afghanistan's one-off Test against Australia, which was scheduled to take place in November later this year, closer to peril.

Australia have already stated that the Test would not take place unless the Taliban regime changes its approach towards the women sports.