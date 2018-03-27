Ball tampering: Fanie de Villiers says he alerted TV crew about Bancroft, #SandpaperGate

Smith, Bancroft will struggle | Lehmann to stay on?

Twenty-four years later, de Villiers was at Newlands as a television commentator, trying to understand how the Australians were able to get reverse swing on a grassy field with a ball which was still relatively new. De Villiers told Australian radio station RSN927 that he had tipped off the camera crew that caught Cameron Bancroft rubbing the ball with a piece of yellow tape which the batsman then tried to conceal.

"We said to our cameraman go out and have a look if they are using something. It's impossible for the ball to get altered like that."



Fanie de Villiers on the ball tampering #RSNBreakfastClub pic.twitter.com/c9scXfKBjq — RSN Breakfast Club (@RSNBreakfast) March 25, 2018

"We actually said to our cameramen: 'Go out. Have a look, boys. They are using something.' It's impossible for the ball to get altered like that on a cricket wicket where we knew there is a grass covering on. It's not a Pakistani wicket where there are cracks every centimetre.

Warner at the centre of the controversy

"I said earlier that if they could get reverse swing in the 26th, 27th, 28th over, then they are doing something different from what everyone else does."

According to de Villiers, it took the cameramen an hour and a half of searching before they caught Bancroft in the act. Bancroft admitted he panicked when he saw close-up images of himself on the big screen, leading him to try to conceal the tape in his underwear, an image shown around the cricketing world and reproduced on websites and numerous newspapers.

Interesting observations here.... I wonder what Fanie De Villiers will have to say about reverse in the 25th over from Rabada in the third test #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/UnMwckFYPB — Sam Dick (@samdick95) March 27, 2018

"I was nervous about it because with hundreds of cameras around that's always the risk," Bancroft said when he admitted to using the tape to rub against the ball. It was only a slight exaggeration. SuperSport television producer Alvin Naicker said that 30 cameras were at the ground, with seven instructed to follow the ball at all times, even when it was out of play.