Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tanzania APL T20: Simba Kings vs Royal Rhinos: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips and match predictions

By

New Delhi, Aug 9: Tanzania's annual APL T20 started off with a bang as we witnessed two very close encounters on the opening day of the tournament. Simba Kings take on Royal Rhinos in the 4th match of Tanzania APL T20 tournament. Fans can look forward to another nail-biting match as both teams will look to register a victory in this match.

Simba Kings are one of the strongest team in the tournament and they showed that in the first match against Buffalo Blasters as they won by 3 wickets. They have a good number of all-rounders in their side. Skipper Zafar Khan leads by example for the team and he starred with both bat and ball in the 1st match.

Royal Rhinos will provide tough competition to Kings. They will be led by Vikram Rathore. Opener Jumanne Masquater, bowler Issa Safari and young leg spinner Yash Hirwania were the players who performed exceptionally well in the first match. Their team consists of some experienced players, who can pose danger to the opposition if they get going.

Both teams have played one match each. So, they will be mentally and physically prepared with ample amount of practice for the game. Simba Kings look slightly stronger team for this match due to their bunch of talented all-rounders. They are likely to win this fixture. The best captain and vice-captain options for this match will be Zafar Khan, Jumanne Masquater, Vikram Rathore, Yash Hirwania and Mohamed Ali.

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Rhinos: Baraka Laiza, Arsalaan Premji, Ashish Kamania, Jumanne Masquater, Aahil Jasani, Seif Khalifa, Issa Safari, Vikram Rathore, Yash Hirwania, Safwan Annarathodika, Augustine Mwamele

Simba Kings: Zafar Khan, Vipul Pindoria, Issa Kikasi, Gokul Das, Ivan Ismail, Mohammad Ali, Mohammed Yunus, Muzamil Hussain, Benson Myankini, Jatin Prajapati, Mukul Kumar

Captain: Zafar Khan

Vice-Captain: Jumanne Masquater

Best 14:

Wicket-keeper: Issa Kikasi, Baraka Laiza

Batsmen: Arsalaan Premji, Jumanne Masquater, Stewart Kaduma, Zafar Khan

All-rounders: Mohamed Ali, Salmin Saidi, Ashish Kamania, Aahil Jasani, Vikram Rathore

Bowlers: Jatin Prajapati, Yash Hirwania, Issa Safari

Match Details:

Date: 9th August 2020

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Ground

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App

More T20 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: t20 tanzania cricket fantasy cricket
Story first published: Sunday, August 9, 2020, 12:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue