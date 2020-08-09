Tanzania APL T20: Simba Kings vs Royal Rhinos: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips and match predictions

New Delhi, Aug 9: Tanzania's annual APL T20 started off with a bang as we witnessed two very close encounters on the opening day of the tournament. Simba Kings take on Royal Rhinos in the 4th match of Tanzania APL T20 tournament. Fans can look forward to another nail-biting match as both teams will look to register a victory in this match.
Simba Kings are one of the strongest team in the tournament and they showed that in the first match against Buffalo Blasters as they won by 3 wickets. They have a good number of all-rounders in their side. Skipper Zafar Khan leads by example for the team and he starred with both bat and ball in the 1st match.
Royal Rhinos will provide tough competition to Kings. They will be led by Vikram Rathore. Opener Jumanne Masquater, bowler Issa Safari and young leg spinner Yash Hirwania were the players who performed exceptionally well in the first match. Their team consists of some experienced players, who can pose danger to the opposition if they get going.
Both teams have played one match each. So, they will be mentally and physically prepared with ample amount of practice for the game. Simba Kings look slightly stronger team for this match due to their bunch of talented all-rounders. They are likely to win this fixture. The best captain and vice-captain options for this match will be Zafar Khan, Jumanne Masquater, Vikram Rathore, Yash Hirwania and Mohamed Ali.
Probable Playing XIs
Royal Rhinos: Baraka Laiza, Arsalaan Premji, Ashish Kamania, Jumanne Masquater, Aahil Jasani, Seif Khalifa, Issa Safari, Vikram Rathore, Yash Hirwania, Safwan Annarathodika, Augustine Mwamele
Simba Kings: Zafar Khan, Vipul Pindoria, Issa Kikasi, Gokul Das, Ivan Ismail, Mohammad Ali, Mohammed Yunus, Muzamil Hussain, Benson Myankini, Jatin Prajapati, Mukul Kumar
Captain: Zafar Khan
Vice-Captain: Jumanne Masquater
Best 14:
Wicket-keeper: Issa Kikasi, Baraka Laiza
Batsmen: Arsalaan Premji, Jumanne Masquater, Stewart Kaduma, Zafar Khan
All-rounders: Mohamed Ali, Salmin Saidi, Ashish Kamania, Aahil Jasani, Vikram Rathore
Bowlers: Jatin Prajapati, Yash Hirwania, Issa Safari
Match Details:
Date: 9th August 2020
Time: 2:00 PM IST
Venue: Gymkhana Ground
Live Streaming: SportsTiger App
