Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tendulkar raises awareness for brain development in Kathmandu

By Pti

Kathmandu, November 19: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was on a three-day trip in Kathamandu, Nepal to raise awareness for the UNICEF Nepal's 'Bat for Brain Development' campaign.

A UNICEF ambassador, Tendulkar engaged in a game of cricket with the Nepal women's team, visited the famous Pashupati Temple and met the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, during his stay in Kathmandu.

"Thank you for meeting me despite health issues @PM_Nepal Shri Oli ji, I wish you a speedy recovery. I feel touched by the love and warmth received in Nepal. Like the beautiful lamp you gifted - may there be brightness, happiness & prosperity all over the world. @unicef_nepal," Tendulkar tweeted.

Tendukar was appointed UNICEF's first brand ambassador for South Asia in November 2013 and his put his weight behind several issue including empowering girls through sports.

More SACHIN TENDULKAR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue