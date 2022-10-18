Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

The Roger Binny saga begins in BCCI

By

Bengaluru, October 18: 1983 World Cup-winner Roger Binny was elected unanimously as the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The 67-year-old, who has filed his nomination for the BCCI top post, has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee.

Binny's name appeared on the BCCI's draft electoral rolls for the elections and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) as a representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) instead of its secretary Santosh Menon.

Roger Binny set to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President; Here's full election panel listRoger Binny set to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President; Here's full election panel list

Binny is the current president of KSCA.

The other BCCI office bearers, who were elected unanimously include secretary Jay Shah, Ashish Shelar (treasurer), Rajeev Shukla (vice-president) and Devajit Saikia (joint secretary).

Outgoing treasurer Arun Dhumal will be the new IPL chairman as Birjesh Patel will turn 70 next month.

At BCCI, Binny replaced former India captain Sourav Ganguly, whose three-year tenure as the board chief came to end. Ganguly will now contest for the Cricket Association of Bengal top post.

Outgoing BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly set to become CAB president, againOutgoing BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly set to become CAB president, again

Comments

MORE ROGER BINNY NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: roger binny bcci cricket india
Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 12:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 18, 2022
Click to comments