The T20 Team of 2020 | Eoin Morgan to lead; KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur are picks from India

1. KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper also)

The Indian batsman is the only second player to cross 400-run mark in T20Is this year after Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez. Rahul made 404 runs from 11 matches with four fifties at an average of 44.89.

2. Jos Buttler

The Englishman amassed runs at the totem pole slot at a strike-rate of over 150. Buttler made 291 runs from 8 matches at 48.50 with three fifties. Buttler and Rahul could make a fearsome opening combination.

3. Dawid Malan

Malan had a brilliant year, making 397 runs from 10 games at 49.63 with four fifties and he has played a brilliant role in England's surge as a T20 power, important in the year of ICC T20 World Cup.

4. Eoin Morgan (Captain)

The England captain played 11 matches this year, making 276 runs at 34.5 but his strike-rate of 168.29 ensured that there was no lag in the middle-overs. Morgan made three fifties too.

5. Mohammed Hafeez

Despite celebrating his 40th birthday recently, Hafeez has remained a solid presence for Pakistan in their middle-order. Hafeez played 10 matches this year, making 415 runs, most this season, at an astounding average of 83. He made four fifties and scored runs at a more than satisfying 152.57.

6. Kieron Pollard

The giant from West Indies played 8 matches and made 168 runs at 56. It looks a rather just above average record. But take look at his strike-rate - 204.87 - and the picture changes. Pollard also made a fifty. He also bagged 9 wickets, adding to the value.

7. Ashton Agar

The Australian spinner has taken 13 wickets from 6 matches at average of 12.46 and his economy too was a praiseworthy 6.75. Agar can also be trusted to score a few runs at fast clip down the order.

8. Shardul Thakur

The Indian pacer's economy is a bit on the higher side at 9 but Thakur can take wickets as he has showed in the T20Is against Australia. From 10 matches he grabbed 15 wickets at an average of 18.73.

9. Haris Rauf

The pacer from Pakistan is the second highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets from 11 matches at a good economy of 8.65. He is a handy bat too.

10. Adam Zampa

This was a tight fight between Australian leggie Adam Zampa and his England counterpart Adil Rashid. There was not much to separate between the two but we went with Zampa because the Aussie brings in that little X-Factor. Zampa took 11 wickets from 9 matches at 7.91.

11. Lungi Ngidi

The South African pacer was a touch expensive conceding runs at 10.47 in his 9 matches. But he compensated that picking up 17 wickets, most by a bowler in 2020, at an average of 20.52.