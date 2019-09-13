The Virat Kohli journey: From seeking autograph of Javagal Srinath to India captain

But Kohli has not reached the current stage in his life without his share of hardships and turmoil that included the loss of his father at an early age. When a stand was named after him at his home ground Feroz Shah Kotla hy the DDCA, it was time for Kohli to go on a nostalgic trip. A journey back in time to the days when he was just one in a million junior cricketers who wanted to play for India and sauntered around the stadium for the autographs of star cricketers.

"It was in 2001 (2000) during a match against Zimbabwe, my childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma gave me two tickets. I remember clinging to the gallery grill asking for Javagal Srinath's autograph. I was telling my brother how far we have come. So today to have a pavilion in my name at the same stadium is surreal and a great honour," Kohli said.

"Never thought I would be honoured at such a grand scale. Don't know how to address this as my family, wife, brother, sister-in-law are here," said Kohli.Talking about his relation with late Arun Jaitley, Kohli said: "I told Arun Jaitley ji's family that the world knew him differently but I have known him just as a human being.

"He came to my residence after my father's death and gave me courage and strength. It's a momentous occasion today," added Kohli, who along with the Indian team was felicitated by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The gala evening was also attended by former sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and former India skipper Kapil Dev, among others.