'They will be looking': Anjum Chopra warns Team India ahead of Women's World Cup Final | Exclusive

India women's cricket team has stormed into the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final after a stunning five-wicket win over defending champions Australia in the semis, highlighted by Jemimah Rodrigues's unbeaten 127.

India will now face South Africa, who are appearing in their first-ever final after dominating England. Both teams have displayed resilience and skill, with India chasing down record totals and South Africa showcasing powerful batting performances led by Laura Wolvaardt.

This final promises an exciting clash, with both nations looking to claim their maiden Women's ODI World Cup title and make history in women's cricket. The match will be a fierce battle of emerging powerhouses and as India aim to make history on home soil, former captain Anjum Chopra has pinpointed the areas the team needs to rectify.

Throughout the tournament, India have recorded the highest number of misfields with 74, alongside 18 dropped catches-the most by any team-and a catching efficiency of just 66%, which was the second-worst among participating teams. Such fielding lapses, including missed stumpings and several overthrows that gave the opposition extra runs, repeatedly put India under pressure and affected key moments in their matches.

Chopra, during an exclusive chat with MyKhel, warned the Indian team ahead of the final as they play the Proteas.

"They will be looking into their fielding. Even in the game against Australia, they probably conceded 20, they conceded 22 extra runs by their fielding. In fielding, just imagine, even if there were 15 runs fewer to score for India, it would have been easier. They had to push themselves and get those extra runs, obviously. But obviously, fielding is essential. There is no compromise on fielding. It has to be good," Chopra said.

Apart from that, the former India captain also believes it's a huge opportunity for the Indian team to make history. After two defeats in their previous two final appearances, Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops can finally end the wait for the elusive maiden trophy.

"Now, we have an opportunity to actually engrave our country's name on that World Cup trophy. It will be massive for South Africa or India. For either country, it will be massive. Whoever gets their country's initials or name on that trophy, it's such a big moment."