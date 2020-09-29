Cricket
Three persons found betting on IPL matches arrested

By

Jaipur, Sept 29: The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has gotten off to a rolicking start, and within just eleven days of the T20 event, police have already made a few arrests for betting.

As reported by PTI, three persons were found betting in Jaipur on the ongoing IPL matches in the United Arab Emirates. They were arrested and over Rs 8 lakh and 15 kg of silver bricks were seized from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Police Commissioner Ajaypal Lamba said that the trio was arrested during a raid by police in Shyam Nagar area of the city on Monday where the accused were betting on IPL cricket matches. The arrested persons were identified as Mahendra Kumar, Siddharth Agarwal and Ashish Agarwal.

Lamba said besides Rs 8.20 lakh in cash and 15 kg of silver bricks, two LED TVs and two laptops were also recovered along with Rs 8.20 lakh cash and 15 kgs of silver bricks. A case has been registered against those arrested persons and searches for other persons involved in betting is still on.

Earlier in Karnataka police had made three arrests. Three people were caught betting on IPL matches and Bengaluru police busted the racket and nabbed the trio.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 21:07 [IST]
