Three players who could leave Chelsea this summer

Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta was also due to become a free agent this summer but Chelsea triggered a one-year extension on his contract in west London thanks to an appearance-based clause. Hence, they have ensured that they will not lose their skipper on a free transfer but FC Barcelona continue to be linked with the Spanish international. A move to Camp Nou could very well be on the cards.

Marcos Alonso

Azpilicueta's compatriot Marcos Alonso is also wanted by Barcelona as they look to add more depth at left-back. The Spaniard has contributed with some crucial goals for the club this season but has been exploited defensively on a number of occasions. The Blues might be open to selling the Spaniard but may want to add another left-back to their ranks before offloading Alonso.

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea's club-record signing Romelu Lukaku had a comeback season to forget at Stamford Bridge having been snapped up for close to £100 million last summer. A return to Inter Milan on loan is believed to be on the cards. If Chelsea were to make any big-money signing this summer, then offloading Lukaku could be key in doing so.