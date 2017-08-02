TNPL 2017: Brett Lee praises 'absolutely terrific' Washington Sundar

"I am a big fan of Washington Sundar. He is a very exciting player. He's a player who offers a lot with the bat and ball. He is tall, confident, and very good in the field. Definitely a player for the future. Absolutely terrific!," Lee told TNPL's website when asked about the 17-year-old offspin all-rounder.

Sundar had impressed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 playing for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). He was the youngest in the tournament's history to play in the final and also bowled the most economcial spell (0/13 in 4 overs) in the title clash.

Yesterday (August 1), Sundar hit the first century of TNPL 2017 as he scored 107 to help TuTi Patriots to their 4th successive win. In all four matches, Sundar was adjudged Man-of-the-match.

As on Tuesday (August 1), Sundar is both the leading run scorer and wicket-taker with 287 runs and 8 wickets.

Recently, Sundar had spoken of how he benefited from IPL as he learnt from team-mates Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and others.

OneIndia News