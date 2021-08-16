TNPL 2021 Final: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Trichy Warriors: Chepauk race to title triumph

It was always a given that the defending champions had the big match experience and it showed in ample measure as they first posted a robust total on board and then defended it stoutly despite a bold attempt by Trichy to win the TNPL 2021, their third title.

Narayan Jagadeesan led the run charge for Chepauk with a brilliant 90 off 58 balls (7 fours, 2 sixes) as they raised 183-6 in 20 overs. The bowlers then withstood Trichy's charge by restricting them to 175-7 in 20 overs. Chepaul had won the title in 2017 and 2019 as well.

All-rounder P Saravana Kumar (45 not out off 25 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) made a brave attempt after Trichy were down in the dumps at 108 for six in the 14th over. But Chepauk's composure in the final moments helped them.

Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (1-30), who bowled the final over with Trichy needing 13 runs, conceded just four to seal a thrilling victory.

The Trichy reply began in blazing fashion led by the teenaged opener VP Amith Sathvik (36 off 16 balls), who smacked five sixes and a four. The opening stand between Sathvik and S Santosh Shiv (16 off 12 balls) was worth 40 runs off just 20 balls as Trichy raced to the best Powerplay score (65-2) of the season, bettering Chepauk 61-0 against Dindigul Dragons.

Incidentally, it was also Trichy's highest Powerplay score in the tournament. But every time Trichy tried to take control the Chepauk bowlers struck and pegged them back.

The fielding matched their bowling with Ramadoss Alexandar's one-handed catch off his own bowling to claim Adnan Khan (4) proving to be the highlight.

Earlier, the 26-year-old Jagadeesan went after the Trichy bowling from the word go and was instrumental in providing a flying start to the innings along with his captain Kaushik Gandhi (26 off 19 balls, 2 fours, 1 six). Together they raised 58 runs in the Powerplay before Gandhi was bowled, playing on a slower ball from Murugan Poiyamozhi.

Despite losing partners at the other end Jagadeesan continued unperturbed and posted his third fifty of the season and 17th overall in the tournament with an array of impressive shots.

The Coimbatore batsman had his share of luck when he was dropped by Adnan Khan at cover off Poiyamozhi in the sixth over when his score was 26 and the team total 57.

All-rounders S Harish Kumar (13 off 7 balls) and Sonu Yadav (17 not out off 8 balls) ensured Chepauk held the upper hand by ending the innings in a flourish. In the last 10 overs, Chepauk added 104 runs with Jagadeesan contributing 48 while the Harish-Sonu stand fetched them 28 runs off just 13 balls.

Jagadeesan was particularly severe on fast bowlers P Saravana Kumar and Poiyamozhi collected 30 (11 balls) and 21 runs (12 balls). Trichy were hampered by a niggle to senior pacer Sunil Sam, who could bowl just two overs.

Captain Rahil Shah (2-31) and fast bowler Poiymozhi (2-37), stepped up but they could not rein in Jagadeesan. Saravana Kumar was expensive and went wicketless but he took a fantastic catch on the edge of the boundary to send back Uthirasamy Sasidev (12).

M Mathivanan also lifted the team spirits by plucking a stunner running sideways at long-on to dismiss Sathish Rajagopal (11).

Brief scores: Chepauk Super Gillies: 183-6 in 20 overs (N Jagadeesan 90, Kaushik Gandhi 26; Rahil Shah 2-31, M Poiyamozhi 2-37, Antony Dhas 1-15) defeated Trichy Warriors: 175-7 in 20 overs (Saravana Kumar 45 not out, Amith Sathvik 36, Nidhish Rajagopal 26; Sonu Yadav 2-32, Alexander 1-5, Arun B 1-23, Sai Kishore 1-30) by 8 runs.