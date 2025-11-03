Cricket Tom Moody Set To Join Lucknow Super Giants As Global Director Of Cricket Ahead Of IPL 2026: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 21:12 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

In a major development ahead of the next cricketing season, former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody is reportedly poised to take over as the Global Director of Cricket for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), according to a report by ESPNCricinfo.

The role extends beyond the IPL franchise, encompassing the Durban Super Giants in the SA20 League and the Manchester-based team in The Hundred, making Moody the strategic overseer of the Super Giants' global cricketing operations.

The appointment will see Moody reunite with his long-time associate and former Western Australia and Australia teammate Justin Langer, who continues as head coach of the Lucknow franchise. The leadership group will also feature Kane Williamson, recently appointed as the team's strategic advisor, forming one of the most experienced think-tanks in modern franchise cricket.

Moody, who turned 60 last month, brings with him a wealth of coaching experience spanning more than two decades. Known for his tactical acumen and ability to build cohesive teams, he has enjoyed considerable success across global leagues and international assignments.

Earlier this year, Moody guided the Oval Invincibles to their third consecutive title in The Hundred, underlining his credentials as one of the most consistent coaches in franchise cricket. He also served as the head coach of the Desert Vipers in the ILT20, steering them to back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2024.

Despite interest from Surrey and Reliance Industries Limited-the owners of the Mumbai Indians, who acquired a 49% stake in the Invincibles earlier this year-Moody reportedly chose Lucknow's offer for the expanded scope and challenge it presented.

This move marks Moody's return to the IPL after parting ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad following the 2022 season. His connection with the league runs deep - he first coached Hyderabad between 2013 and 2019, leading them to their maiden IPL title in 2016. He later returned as director of cricket in 2021 and briefly resumed the head coach role the following year after Trevor Bayliss's exit.

Though Lucknow Super Giants have yet to issue an official announcement or confirm the contract duration, Moody's appointment is seen as a strategic step toward strengthening the franchise's global footprint and on-field ambitions.