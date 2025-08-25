Cricket Travis Head's Centuries Proving To Be Good, Australia Extend Unbeaten Streak By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:03 [IST]

Australia's dominance in ODI cricket continued in emphatic fashion as they demolished South Africa by 276 runs in the third ODI at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday, August 24. The hosts posted a staggering 431/2 in their 50 overs, powered by centuries from Travis Head, skipper Mitchell Marsh, and all-rounder Cameron Green.

The Proteas crumbled under the pressure, managing only 155 in reply, with spinner Cooper Connolly wreaking havoc with figures of 5/22.

Opting to bat first, Australia's openers Head and Marsh set the tone with a commanding 250-run partnership, effectively crushing South Africa's hopes early in the contest. Head was at his fluent best, smashing 142 off just 126 balls, decorated with 17 boundaries and five sixes. Marsh, leading the side, played the perfect anchor, reaching his century before falling for exactly 100 in the 37th over.

After the double blow, Cameron Green carried the momentum forward, unleashing a blistering assault on the South African bowlers. He remained unbeaten on 118, while wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey supported him with a composed 50*, ensuring Australia crossed the 400-run mark for only the third time in ODI history - and the second against South Africa.

This remarkable feat also marked the first occasion where three Australian batters registered centuries in a single ODI innings, underlining the depth and firepower of their batting line-up.

South Africa's response never got off the ground. Reduced to 55/6 inside the first 10 overs, they had no answer to Australia's relentless bowling. Connolly's five-wicket haul sealed their fate as they were bundled out in just 25 overs. The series ended in favour of the Africans 3-1.

For Travis Head, the century added another impressive chapter to his career. The left-hander has now scored 16 international hundreds - and remarkably, Australia has never lost a match when he has reached three figures, with only one ending in a draw.

With this win, Australia not only clinched the series but also sent a strong message ahead of the upcoming ICC tournaments. Their combination of explosive batting and incisive bowling leaves them looking virtually unstoppable - and as long as Travis Head keeps scoring centuries, their unbeaten streak remains firmly intact.