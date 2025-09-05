AFG vs UAE Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan-UAE Match Online And On TV In Afghanistan, India, Pakistan

Cricket UAE Gulf Giants Coach Jonathan Trott Predicts Major Breakthrough For UAE In International Cricket Jonathan Trott, head coach of the Gulf Giants, emphasises the UAE's potential in international cricket. He highlights the importance of the DP World ILT20 and its Development Tournament in nurturing local talent ahead of the upcoming player auction. By Mykhel Team Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025, 20:22 [IST]

Jonathan Trott, the head coach of the Gulf Giants, highlighted the importance of the DP World ILT20 and its Development Tournament in advancing UAE cricket. He praised the talent displayed at the tournament, where his team reached the semi-finals. Trott believes these events are crucial for raising cricket standards in the region.

The DP World International League T20 Season 4 is set to kick off on 2 December, coinciding with UAE National Day. The tournament will feature six teams competing in 34 matches, culminating in a final on 4 January 2026. This event promises to be a significant platform for showcasing cricket talent.

Trott expressed excitement about his first year with the Gulf Giants and noted the impressive local talent. "This is my first year with the Gulf Giants, and I'm very excited about that," he said. "Seeing all the local and natural talent is very good." He emphasised how these tournaments help assess players' skills under pressure.

The upcoming player auction for Season 4 is scheduled shortly after the Asia Cup. Trott acknowledged that performances in these tournaments could influence selection decisions. "The auction at the end of September is going to be great and exciting," he noted.

Trott drew parallels between Afghanistan's rise in cricket and UAE's potential growth through franchise tournaments. He highlighted how exposure to international stars like Azmatullah Omarzai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz benefits local players. "Afghanistan is certainly a side that has benefited from franchise cricket," he stated.

The former English international has closely followed DP World ILT20 since its inception. With two UAE players required in each playing XI, Trott sees this as a unique opportunity for local cricketers to compete alongside international stars. "I've watched a lot of it from afar," he said, noting how it strengthens UAE's national team.

Looking Ahead to Season 4

The Gulf Giants were inaugural champions but missed last year's playoffs. Trott acknowledged both challenges and opportunities ahead. "It probably adds a bit of pressure, but it also adds a bit more excitement," he remarked about returning to form.

With UAE qualifying for the Asia Cup after ten years, Trott credited DP World ILT20 for this achievement. He believes UAE will soon make a significant impact internationally due to their facilities, passion, and talented players. "I'm not surprised when I see the quality of cricket and quality of players here," he said.

Trott appreciates Adani Sportsline for giving him this coaching opportunity with Gulf Giants. He aims to strengthen their squad further through strategic selections at the upcoming auction while acknowledging stiff competition from other teams.