UAE T20 League Desert Vipers Full Squad: Sam Billings, Wanindu Hasaranga roped in by Glazers Family owned side

England batter Alex Hales, wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings, all-rounder Sam Curran, and uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Ben Duckett have been included in the squad. West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell and Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga have also been roped in by the franchise. Billings - who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in this year's IPL - is the team's star pick.

Former Australia cricketer and IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody has been appointed as the director of cricket. While former England wicketkeeper-batter James Foster will be the head coach of the franchise.

"I'm honoured to lead the cricket operations of Desert Vipers in what promises to be an entertaining and high-quality tournament. We have assembled an excellent mix of youth and experience in a highly skilled squad and I warmly welcome our players from all over the world in what is truly an international event," Tom Moody said in a press release.

James Foster is currently busy with The Hundred franchise Northern Superchargers men's side as their head coach. Foster has had several stints as a coach in IPL, PSL, CPL, BPL, and BBL after retiring from cricket.

"Working with such a quality group is hugely exciting and I can't wait to get started with Desert Vipers. This tournament will contain a lot of competitive and entertaining cricket. And I look forward to our squad playing a full role in that," Foster said.

Here is a look at the Sharjah Warriors Squad for UAE ILT20:

Player Specialization Country Sam Billings Wicketkeeper England Alex Hales Batter England Tom Curran All-rounder England Ben Duckett Wicketkeeper England/Uncapped Sheldon Cottrell Bowler West Indies Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Sri Lanka

The six-team franchise-style league will be played over a 34-match schedule at world-renowned, world-class venues in UAE. The inaugural edition of ILT20 is scheduled to be played in the January 6 to February 12, 2023 window.

The six teams are owned by Reliance Industries (MI Emirates), Adani Sportsline (Gulf Giants), GMR Group (Dubai Capitals), Knight Riders Group (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Capri Global (Sharjah Warriors) and Lancer Capital (Desert Vipers).

As it stands, all the six franchises have announced their squads for the inaugural edition of the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20). The domestic players (UAE players) will be drafted into the side at a later date.