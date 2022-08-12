Cricket
UAE T20 League: MI Emirates Full Squad -- Pollard, Boult, Bravo to play in International League T20

By
Kieron Pollard
Kieron Pollard

Mumbai, August 12: MI Emirates on Friday (August 12) announced their team ahead of the inaugural edition of UAE’s International League T20.

The squad will be based in Abu Dhabi, and includes a mix of current and past MI players, and new players who join the #OneFamily.

Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult are set to join the MI Emirates ahead of the inaugural edition and will adorn MI’s iconic blue and gold amongst the others.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said, “I am delighted with our dynamic group of 14 players that will be part of our #Onefamily and represent 'MI Emirates’.

“We are glad to have one of our key pillars, Kieron Pollard continue with MI Emirates. Joining us back are Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Nicholas Pooran. A very warm welcome to all players of MI Emirates.

“MI is known to strike a balance between experience and investing in young talent to unlock their true potential which will help us play the MI way. This is what fans expect from us and will drive the MI ethos forward.”

The players have been signed as per the league guidelines and the local players from UAE will be added to the squad in the near future.

Trent Boult
Trent Boult

The International T20 League is set to be played in January in UAE. However, this league may be held in conflict with the Cricket South Africa T20 League, as the CSA has also marked the January window for their league.

However, since most of the franchises are owned by Indian IPL teams and enterprenuers, the organisers hope to strike a balance between the events and to have a fair mingle of international players in both the leagues.

The MI Emirates Squad

Sr. No.

Player Name

Nationality

1

Kieron Pollard

West Indies

2

Dwayne Bravo

West Indies

3

Nicholas Pooran

West Indies

4

Trent Boult

New Zealand

5

Andre Fletcher

West Indies

6

Imran Tahir

South Africa

7

Samit Patel

England

8

Will Smeed

England

9

Jordan Thompson

England

10

Najibullah Zadran

Afghanistan

11

Zahir Khan

Afghanistan

12

Fazalhaq Farooqui

Afghanistan

13

Bradley Wheal

Scotland

14

Bas De Leede

Netherlands
MORE UAE NEWS

Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 14:01 [IST]
