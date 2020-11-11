UAE to remain the second home of IPL in future

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to move IPL out of India in the aftermath of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as there was a spike in the number of cases in the country during the time at which the cash-rich T20 tournament was about to take place.

The UAE, which had previously hosted a few matches of IPL 2014, due to general eclections in India at that time, was chosen as the alternate venue for IPL 2020.

IPL in UAE: A resounding success amidst a raging pandemic

The IPL 2020 held in the UAE strictly adhering to the post COVID-19 protocols with no fans allowed inside the stadiums proved to be a smash hit with 60 matches being held in 53 days at three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah -- which were not far away from each other making logistics easier.

A safe and secure bio-bubble environment was created for players, in which while competing, they were completely isolated from their surroundings to negate the risk of getting infected by COVID-19.

Though BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently said that he was hopeful of hosting the next edition of IPL, which is just about six months away in India itself, in case the event is moved out, then the UAE is again going to be the preferred destination, if one goes by the words of former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla.

"If the BCCI isn't able to host the IPL in India for any reason, the second best priority will always be the UAE," Shukla was quoted as saying in an interview with Dubai-based daily Khaleej Times.

However Shukla was quick to add that a decision on whether the IPL needs to be moved out of India can be taken only after taking into account the COVID-19 situation in the country five months down the line.

"Moving IPL 2021 out of India will depend on the COVID-19 situation in March and April. Our first priority is always India. If we aren't able to host it in India, then only other options will be considered. So obviously after India, the UAE is the second most important priority," he added.