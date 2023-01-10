Umran Malik bowls fastest ball for India with speed of 156 kmph, breaks his record within a week's time

The Jammu Express, which he's fondly called, seems to be on a record-breaking spree by bowling the fastest delivery in the game of cricket for India.

The right-arm speedster - who is garnering the attention of cricket enthusiasts - continues to impress with his raw pace.

Umran Malik bowls at 156 kmph

In the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10), Malik bowled the fastest delivery from an Indian in international cricket and bettered his own record.

With his delivery of 156 kmph in the opening one-dayer in Guwahati, the 23-year-old broke his record within a week's time. It was only his second over of the match.

Umran broke his own record within a week

Only last week, Malik bowled the fastest delivery for India against the same opponents in the opening T20I in Mumbai. He clocked a delivery of an impressive 155 kmph in the first T20I and broke the record previously held by senior India quick Jasprit Bumrah.

Before Malik burst on the scene and earned his India cap following a sensational performance in the IPL, Bumrah owned the record of bowling the fastest delivery for India in international cricket. Bumrah bowled at 153.36 kmph to claim the record for his name.

Top Five Fastest Deliveries for India

S.No. Bowler Pace (kmph) 1. Umran Malik 156 2. Umran Malik 155 3. Jasprit Bumrah 153.36 4. Mohammed Shami 153.3 5. Navdeep Saini 152.85

Impressive bowling in 1st ODI for Umran Malik

Malik took the wickets of set Pathum Nissanka (72), Charith Asalanka (23) and Dunith Wellalage (0) and had a memorable outing in the middle. The pacer - who is the only India bowler to consistently bowl in excess of 150 kmph - was slightly expensive in his first spell but kept troubling and testing the opposition batters with his sheer pace.

Umran Malik fastest delivery in IPL

Malik, however, has already touched 156 kmph in the IPL when he clicked 156.9 kmph during a game for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. It was the second fastest delivery of IPL as South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje bowled the quickest delivery of the tournament with 157 kmph.

Won't be surprised if Malik will break this record and creates history yet again.