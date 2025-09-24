Vaibhav Suryavanshi stars with Bat, Ayush Mhatre with Ball as India U19 beat Australia - Scorecard, Top Players

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs BAN Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online?

Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

India U19 defeated Australia U19 by 51 runs in the second Youth ODI at Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi's fluent 70 setting the tone and skipper Ayush Mhatre staging a strong comeback with the ball after a rare failure with the bat.

Opening the innings after Australia asked India to bat, Vaibhav Suryavanshi imposed himself despite losing captain Ayush Mhatre for a duck early. His counterattack ensured India did not feel the pressure of the early setback. Scoring 70 off 68 balls with five fours and six sixes, the right-hander provided the momentum that lifted India beyond the shaky start. His stroke-play against the seamers, particularly lofted strokes, put Australia on the back foot.

Partnering with Vihaan Malhotra (70 off 74), Suryavanshi stitched together a 117-run stand for the second wicket. The duo anchored India with a blend of composure and aggression, ensuring that India stayed well ahead of the scoring rate.

Ayush Mhatre's Redemption with the Ball

Mhatre's dismissal from just his second ball could have defined his day - but the skipper found a way to respond with the ball. Tasked with squeezing through overs in the middle and late stages of Australia's chase, he picked up three wickets that broke crucial partnerships. His dismissals of Jayden Draper's supporting cast - Aryan Sharma (38) and Hayden Schiller (7) - alongside the wicket of Draper himself, turned the tide. Draper had threatened with a whirlwind 107 from 72 balls, and Mhatre's strikes prevented him from carrying Australia deeper.

The captain finished with 4 overs for 27 runs and 3 wickets, a spell that eventually defined the match and vindicated his leadership call to bowl himself at crunch moments.

Abhigyan Kundu shines Again

Abhigyan Kundu added impetus with a 71 off 64 balls in the middle overs, lacing five boundaries and two sixes to push India towards 300. Despite wickets tumbling in the final stretch, India closed on exactly 300 in 49.4 overs.

With the ball, India's young attack shared responsibility. Kanishk Chouhan claimed 2 for 50, Kishan Kumar was miserly with 1 for 31 from eight overs, while Khilan Patel and RS Ambrish removed key batters in the middle. Vihaan Malhotra chipped in with a wicket off the only two balls he bowled, sealing the final blow.

In reply, Australia were rocked early at 64 for 4, before Jayden Draper's blistering century revived hopes. His aggressive display, striking eight boundaries and five sixes, threatened to snatch the chase. But with limited assistance from the other end and Mhatre ensuring breakthroughs, Draper's effort was contained. Australia folded for 249 in 47.2 overs.

IND U19 vs AUS U19 Scorecard

India U19: 300 all out (49.4 overs)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 70 (68)

Vihaan Malhotra - 70 (74)

Abhigyan Kundu - 71 (64)

Will Byrom - 3/47, Yash Deshmukh - 2/31

Australia U19: 249 all out (47.2 overs)

Jayden Draper - 107 (72)

Aryan Sharma - 38 (44)

Alex Turner - 24 (62)

Ayush Mhatre - 3/27, Kanishk Chouhan - 2/50

Result: India U19 won by 51 runs