Vidarbha break 74-year-old record to defend lowest-ever total in Ranji Trophy history

Defending a paltry 73 on the third day in the Group D match, a spirited effort from Vidarbha bowlers helped them bundle Gujarat out for 54.

Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate grabbed a match haul of 11 wickets. Their defence of 73 is the lowest total successfully defended in first-class cricket in India.

Vidarbha have broken a 74-year-old record as they've bettered Bihar's 78 against Delhi in Jamshedpur way back in the 1948-49 season.

The third-lowest total defended in Ranji Trophy history is 94 when Railways restricted Uttar Pradesh inside 90 in 2017.

A concern for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

At a venue where India's opening Test against Australia is slated to be played in less than a month's time, the match witnessed 15 wickets tumbling on day one, followed by 16 on the next day.

Vidarbha vs Gujarat - As it happened

The Ranji Trophy game was played on a side pitch, while the Test would be played on one of the centre strips. Chasing a paltry 73, Gujarat resumed their second innings on six for one but were shot out for 54 runs inside 31 overs on the third day morning with Sarwate once again running through their line-up with stunning figures of 15.3-6-17-6 to complement his first innings' 5/64.

Sarwate, who returned with a career-best match haul of 11/81, was complemented well by another left-arm spinner in Harsh Dubey (9-1-11-3). Siddharth Desai, who batted on No. 3, was the only Gujarat batter to reach a double-digit score (18) and was dismissed by a run-out.

Electing to bat, Vidarbha's first innings folded for 74 in 30.3 overs at the stroke of lunch on day one, with the Gujarat pace duo of Chintan Gaja and Tejas Patel grabbing five wickets each.

Gujarat scored 256 in their first innings, taking a lead of 182 runs. Vidarbha put up a strong fight in their second essay with Jitesh Sharma leading the show with a 53-ball 69, while no. 9 batter Nachiket Bhute also contributed a significant 42 off 66 balls.

Gujarat's Siddharth Desai, left-arm orthodox spinner, was their wrecker-in-chief as he returned with 6/74 to bundle out Vidarbha for 254 and a win seemed formality for the visitors with a small target of 73. But Sarwate had other ideas as Gujarat batters fell like nine pins on an eventful third day morning as Vidarbha bagged six points from the match to move to a joint-second place with Punjab.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 74 and 254. Gujarat 256 and 54; 33.3 overs (Siddharth Desai 18; Aditya Sarwate 6/17, Harsh Dubey 3/11). Vidarbha won by 18 runs. Points: Vidarbha 6, Gujarat 0.

(With PTI inputs)