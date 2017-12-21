Vidarbha stun Karnataka to enter Ranji Trophy final

Kolkata, December 21: Vidarbha completed a stunning heist, beating Karnataka by five runs to enter the Ranji Trophy final for the first time in their history at the Eden Gardens on Thursday (December 21).

Chasing 198 for a win, Karnataka were reduced to 111 for seven at close on fourth day and were bowled out for 192 in the first session of the fifth day.

Harrowing end to a wonderful #RanjiTrophy campaign. Puny errors in couple of sessions have cost the team dearly. It's a fantastic side with great bunch of exciting players. A big thanks to all the fans for sound support & standing by throughout the series. ತುಂಬ ತುಂಬ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು 🙏 — Karnataka Ranji Team (@RanjiKarnataka) December 21, 2017

Before that, R Vinay Kumar's men looked primed for a win over Vidarbha when they reached 141 without losing another wicket.

At this juncture, Rajneesh Gurbani, who ended up with seven wickets in the second innings and 12 wickets in the match, removed Vinay Kumar. But this Karnataka side bats deep and Abhimanyu Mithun took over and carried Karnataka to 189 in the company of Shreyas Gopal (24 n.o.).

Thanks to everyone for your support to our Karnataka Ranji Team. It was indeed a great season, unfortunately we couldn’t cross this hurdle. Will try to do well in coming tournaments and make you all proud 🙏 @BCCIdomestic @RanjiKarnataka — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) December 21, 2017

Mithun was the dominant partner in the ninth wicket stand that yielded 48 runs in just over eight overs. He made 33 off 26 balls with five hits to the fence.

With just nine runs needed for a win with two wickets still in hand, Karnataka would have felt closer to the shore than ever before.

But that wiry lad Gurbani returned to the act and scalped Mithun, whose attempt to clear the ropes ended in the hands of Aditya Sarvate in the deep. Perhaps, a calmer approach would have sealed the deal for Karnataka.

However with Shreyas still around and last man S Arvind a handy bat, Karnataka would have fancied their chances to edge over the line.

But Gurbani and Vidarbha were not to be denied today. Arvind's leading edge off the right-arm pacer nestled in the hands of Apoorv Wankhede at gully to spark wild celebrations in Vidarbha camp.

It has been a wonderful ride for a young and unfancied side, whose most experienced players crossed over from other states - Wasim Jaffer (Mumbai) and Ganesh Satish (Karnataka).

Now, over to Indore for the title clash against Delhi from December 29. Will they be able to write that one, final glorious chapter?