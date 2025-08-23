Man City vs Spurs Live Streaming: Where to Watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Premier League match on TV and Online?

Cricket ‘My Parents’ Support Kept Me Going’: Vignesh Puthur's Story of Perseverance, Passion, and the Next Step By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 18:30 [IST]

If you meet Vigneh Puthur face-to-face, you will probably mistake him with a schoolboy. At a bustling Trivandrum hotel lobby, Vignesh came in with a smile on his face, and his mode of speaking, humble attitude were a fresh and pleasant surprise.

Kerala cricket's young sensation Vignesh Puthur, who recently made waves with his impressive debut for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, is now eagerly participating in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 season, playing for Alleppey Ripples.

Vignesh's IPL debut was a dream start. On March 23, 2025, playing for the Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, he bowled a brilliant spell, taking three crucial wickets including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Deepak Hooda, finishing with figures of 3/32. His wrist-spin mystified batsmen, announcing the arrival of a new talent on the big stage. A humble young bowler, Puthur's left-arm spin wove magic with guile and control, making a sensational impact in his very first IPL outing.

In an interview with MyKhel in Trivandrum ahead of KCL 2025, Vignesh opened up about his journey, struggles, aspirations, and the important influences in his cricketing career.

The Parents' Sacrifice

Hailing from Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district, Kerala, Vignesh comes from a humble background- his father, Sunil Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, and mother, K.P. Bindhu, a homemaker, have been his pillars of support throughout. And their immense love and care have slowly yet surely nurtured the budding talent of Vignesh.

"That was the best part of my life. I got the best parents. They never said no for anything. Even if I got low marks at school, they didn't mind. They just wanted me to play cricket."

The Emergence

Vignesh's cricketing journey began in local tennis-ball cricket in Malappuram, where he was inspired by a friend, Sharif, who convinced his parents to send him to a professional cricket camp. Initially a medium-pacer, Vignesh transitioned to left-arm wrist spin, an unusual and complex bowling style, advised by Mohammed Sherif.

"I didn't even know it was Chinaman spin at first". This change became a turning point, making him stand out in local and age-group cricket.

The Mumbai Indians dream

Despite not having played senior-level domestic cricket for Kerala, Vignesh caught the eye of Mumbai Indians scouts through his performances for Alleppey Ripples in the inaugural Kerala Cricket League and other local tournaments. Mumbai Indians signed him for ₹30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction, marking a breakthrough that shocked and thrilled him.

His IPL debut was remarkable-bowling as an impact player, he took three important wickets against Chennai Super Kings, including the marquee wicket of their captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

A focus on Kerala Cricket League, Alleppey Ripples

Vignesh also spoke about the confidence Alleppey Ripples have placed in him by retaining him this season, along with other key players, including captain Mohammed Azharuddeen, who has been a major influence and mentor.

"We have a good team. Mohammed Azharuddeen is one of my favourite captains. He gives us full freedom and is very supportive. He was my club captain as well."

He regards the Ripples' coach, Sony Cheruvathur, very highly and as an inspiration and a kind personality who boosts the players' morale. And the youngster believes the Ripples can emerge victorious this season in the KCL.

The mandatory Sanju Samson Connection

Sanju Samson is the prime focus of the KCL 2025 and Vignesh has met his fellow Kerala senior in the past, and has even bowled to him. With the prospects of bowling Sanju Chettan again, Vignesh said he is relishing bowling the India star, and also opened up on Sanju's guidance in his journey.

"Sanju Samson is an inspiration for all of us. When I see him, I get goosebumps. He had that aura all the time. When I was a kid, I used to bowl to him when he came to Malappuram, and he treated me very well. He's a very kind guy and very supportive."

Vignesh Puthur Interview - Watch

Despite his rising fame, Vignesh remains grounded and thankful to his family and locals in Malappuram. His IPL heroics brought a lot of joy to his native, but there was no exaggeration in the celebration.

"When I went back to Malappuram after my IPL debut, people were happy, but there was no exaggeration. My parents are very proud, and that means the most to me."

When asked about the plans for the future, the steely-eyed Vignesh says his biggest focus is to hone his skills in Red Ball cricket. Although predominantly a chinaman bowler, the youngster is working on some variations, which he rightly decided no to reveal.

Vignesh Puthur's inspiring journey, from tennis-ball cricket in Malappuram to making a splash on IPL's big stage, is a testament to talent, perseverance. He is by no means a finished product and will require proper guidance for the next steps, but the youngster holds immense potential, and with the right pathway, Vignesh Puthur's dream of an India jersey can become a reality.