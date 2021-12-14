Cricket
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kerala, TN, Services, Tripura, HP in QF; Check Pre-Quarters line-up, timing

By
Kerala beat Uttarakhand (Image: BCCI Domestic)
Mumbai, December 14: Vijay Hazare Trophy group stage matches ended on Tuesday (December 14) with Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Services gaining direct entry into the quarterfinals.

The six runners-up from Elite A, Elite B, Elite C, Elite D, Elite E groups and the winner of the Plate group have moved into the pre-quarterfinals.

In the Elite B, Bengal beat Karnataka by 4 wickets but that was not enough for them to topple the latter from the second place as Manish Pandey’s side entered the pre-quarters.

Tamil Nadu too were beaten by Baroda by 41 runs but still they qualified as the top-ranked team from Elite B. In fact, in Elite B, TN, Karnataka, Bengal and Puducherry have ended up at 12 points apiece.

But the better Net Run Rate of Tamil Nadu (1.052), Karnataka (0.789) over Bengal (0.235) and Puducherry (-1.360) helped those teams to advance.

Group results:

Elite A: Himachal Pradesh (winner), Vidahrbha (runners-up).

Elite B: Tamil Nadu (winner), Karnataka (runners-up)

Elite C: Saurashtra (winner), Uttar Pradesh (runners-up)

Elite D: Kerala (Winner), Madhya Pradesh (runners-up)

Elite E: Services (Winner), Rajasthan (runners-up)

Plate: Tripura (winner), Meghalaya (runners-up)

Pre-quarterfinal line-up

Match 1: Vidarbha vs Tripura

Match 2: Karnataka vs Rajasthan

Match 3: Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh

(All matches will be played in Jaipur, Rajasthan from 9 AM IST onwards).

Tuesday’s results summary:

Elite A: Vidarbha beat Jammu & Kashmir by 5 wickets; Himachal Pradesh beat Odisha by 63 runs; Andhra Pradesh beat Gujarat by 81 runs.

Elite B: Bengal beat Karnataka by 4 wickets; Puducherry beat Mumbai by 18 runs; Baroda beat Tamil Nadu by 41 runs.

Elite C: Uttar Pradesh beat Haryana by 78 runs; Saurashtra beat Delhi by 4 wickets; Jharkhand beat Hyderabad by 36 runs.

Elite D: Kerala beat Uttarakhand by 5 wickets; Maharashtra beat Chandigarh by 5 wickets; Madhya Pradesh beat Chhattisgarh by 3 runs.

Elite E: Assam beat Railways by 62 runs; Services beat Rajasthan by 16 runs; Punjab tied their match with Goa.

Plate: Tripura beat Meghalaya by 9 wickets; Manipur beat Sikkim by 2 wickets; Bihar beat Arunachal Pradesh by 6 wickets; Nagaland beat Mizoram by 80 runs.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 19:18 [IST]
