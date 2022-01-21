Virat Kohli gets dismissed for Duck against spin for the first time; Here is Kohli's total Ducks in ODI so far

Playing just the fifth delivery of his innings, Kohli gave a regulation catch to South Africa captain Temba Bavuma at cover off Keshav Maharaj. It was the first instance in his career when the explosive batsman was dismissed without scoring against a spinner.

Kohli - who walked into the middle at number three in the must-win second ODI after set opener Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed in the 12th over - departed in the very next over and pushed the team on backfoot as the tourists lost their second wicket when the scoreboard read 64. It was only the first time since 2019 when the 33-year-old departed without opening his account.

In the previous match, Kohli added another feather in his illustrious ODI cap when he surpassed batting great Sachin Tendulkar to amass most runs away from home in the ODIs. Kohli (108 ODIs) surpassed Tendulkar's tally of 5065 runs (in 147 matches) to become the Indian player with the most runs in the away ODIs after his knock of 51 off 63. He is now only behind former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara (5518 runs), who has the most runs away from home in the world.

Kohli has been one of the greatest ODI batsmen of the last decade. From 2011 till date, Kohli has scored 10741 runs in 216 ODIs. The second best is his fellow teammate Rohit Sharma - who has amassed 8006 runs in 171 ODIs - during this period.

Kohli, however, has also been dismissed for a duck during this period most of the time amongst batters between numbers 1 and 8. Kohli has returned for a duck on 28 occasions, which is at par with former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez.

Here's a look at Virat Kohli's 'tryst with Ducks' in his career:

Most ducks in international cricket since Jan 2011 (1-8 batting position):

28* - Virat Kohli (India)

28 - Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan)

27 - Moeen Ali (England)

26 - Jos Buttler (England)

25 - Jonny Bairstow (England)

Most ducks for India in ODIs (Batting at no.1-7):

20 - Sachin Tendulkar

18 - Yuvraj Singh

16 - Sourav Ganguly

14 - Virender Sehwag

14 - Suresh Raina

14 - Virat Kohli*

Most ducks for India across formats (batting position 1-7):

34 - Sachin Tendulkar

31 - Virat Kohli

31 - Virender Sehwag

29 - Sourav Ganguly

26 - Yuvraj Singh