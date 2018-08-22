Virat Kohli happy to see batsmen stepping up in India's victory

"It was a very pleasing performance in all three departments. A complete Test match for us. We spoke about the fact that we were only outplayed in one Test out of the five we had played since South Africa, and that was at Lord's. We spoke about stepping up as batsmen, and that's what we did and we set it up for the bowlers," said Kohli in the post match presentation.

"The bowling group was eager to take those 20 wickets again - the question was what we could do as batsmen to give them that cushion. When both skills come together with slip catching, we win Test matches. Everything came together for us," said Kohli.

Kohli had a word of praise for both Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara as both the batsmen made crucial fifties at Trent Bridge.

"It was very crucial how Rahane played, having lost Pujara just before lunch (in the first innings). He's very positive and we love that about him. He can change the whole complexion of the game and that's what he did. They're a quality bowling attack and you need grit to score against them, and that's what Rahane in the first innings and Pujara in the second showed," said Kohli.

Having said that, Kohli did not forget the fact the bowlers - especially pacers - came up with an impressive effort in the match.

Satisfying feeling after a fantastic team effort! Will enjoy this win today and take it one game at a time. Thanks to all the fans who’ve stood by us. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/z68VqxgpB9 — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) August 22, 2018

"The most pleasing thing for me to see was that the four fastest bowlers in the series have all been Indians. We've worked on our fitness, on our mindset, cutting down on loose deliveries. They're getting better and better the more Test cricket they've played. It's a delight to watch when they're running in. We definitely believe we can win the series. It wouldn't be 2-1 now if we didn't believe that. We just want to keep pushing forward and keep wanting to win," said Kohli.

And for his own performance - a fifty in the first innings and a 100 in the second - Kohli credited his wife Anushka Sharma.

"I want to dedicate my innings especially to my wife. She's motivated me a lot, kept pushing me. She's the only one who keeps me positive out there," said Kohli.