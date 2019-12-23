Cricket
King of the Decade: Virat Kohli gets most runs, centuries, man of the match, player of the series awards - Full details

By
New Delhi, Dec 23: The third one-day international between India and West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday (December 22) concluded the outgoing year 2019 on a dominant note for Team India.

With their win against the Windies in Cuttack, Team India also played its final game of this decade and signed off in style. If one looks back at the achievements on the cricket pitch in the last 10 years, then it was dominated by Team India and a big reason for this was a phenomenon called Virat Kohli.

Team India dominates 2019: The year in numbers as Shami, Rohit, Mayank, Kohli shine bright

The prolific run-getter from India has stamped his authority in international cricket, especially in the ODIs. The right-handed batsman from Delhi went from strength to strength in these 10 years and numbers now prove why he's held in such high esteem in the cricketing corridors.

Kohli played the most number of ODIs in the last 10 years and even scored the most runs, most centuries, won most player of the match and player of the series awards. Kohli has left his mark across all formats of the game but the run machine's performances in the 50-over format in the last 10 years make him as one of the all-time greats of the game.

Here are the records created and milestones touched by King Kohli in this decade in ODI cricket:

Most ODIs played in this decade

The Indian batting mainstay ended the decade by playing most number of ODIs.

227 - Virat Kohli

196 - MS Dhoni

196 - Angelo Mathews

195 - Eoin Morgan

180 - Rohit Sharma

King of the ODIs

Virat Kohli in ODIs this decade:

11125 - Most runs

42 - Most 100s

52 - Most 50s

1038 - Most fours

Most runs by a batsman vs a bowler in ODIs this decade:

265 - Kohli vs Kemar Roach

236 - Kohli vs Thisara Perera

223 - Kohli vs Jason Holder

219 - Rohit vs James Faulkner

209 - Stirling vs Mohammad Nabi

Most Player of the Match & Series awards in ODIs

Most Man of the Match awards in ODIs this decade:

35 - Virat Kohli

21 - Martin Guptill

20 - AB de Villiers

20 - Rohit Sharma

19 - Tillakaratne Dilshan

Most Man of the Series:

7 - Virat Kohli

6 - Hashim Amla

5 - Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson

Second best in ODI average in this decade

Kohli is second after his idol South African batting great AB de Villiers in terms of highest ODI average in this decade.

Highest average in ODIs this decade (3000+ runs):

64.20 - ABD

60.79 - Kohli

54.17 - Babar Azam

54.01 - Ross Taylor

53.56 - Rohit Sharma

Kohli also had some upsets in this decade as well when he was dismissed in the 90s five times and 13 times he was dismissed for a duck.

Most dismissals in the 90s in ODIs this decade:

6 - Williamson

5 - Kohli

5 - Maxwell

5 - Ross Taylor

4 - Finch, Sangakkara, Rohit

Most ducks in ODIs this decade:

20 - Lasith Malinga

15 - Martin Guptill

14 - Angelo Mathews

13 - Virat Kohli

13 - Mohammad Hafeez

Most catches as a fielder in ODIs this decade:

The Indian swashbuckler has also been a prolific fielder in this decade as he emerged as he picked up most catches in this decade.

117 - Virat Kohli

87 - Ross Taylor

81 - Faf du Plessis

79 - Martin Guptill

77 - Hashim Amla

Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
