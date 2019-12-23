King of the Decade: Virat Kohli gets most runs, centuries, man of the match, player of the series awards - Full details

Most ODIs played in this decade
The Indian batting mainstay ended the decade by playing most number of ODIs.
227 - Virat Kohli
196 - MS Dhoni
196 - Angelo Mathews
195 - Eoin Morgan
180 - Rohit Sharma
King of the ODIs
Virat Kohli in ODIs this decade:
11125 - Most runs
42 - Most 100s
52 - Most 50s
1038 - Most fours
Most runs by a batsman vs a bowler in ODIs this decade:
265 - Kohli vs Kemar Roach
236 - Kohli vs Thisara Perera
223 - Kohli vs Jason Holder
219 - Rohit vs James Faulkner
209 - Stirling vs Mohammad Nabi
Most Player of the Match & Series awards in ODIs
Most Man of the Match awards in ODIs this decade:
35 - Virat Kohli
21 - Martin Guptill
20 - AB de Villiers
20 - Rohit Sharma
19 - Tillakaratne Dilshan
Most Man of the Series:
7 - Virat Kohli
6 - Hashim Amla
5 - Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson
Second best in ODI average in this decade
Kohli is second after his idol South African batting great AB de Villiers in terms of highest ODI average in this decade.
Highest average in ODIs this decade (3000+ runs):
64.20 - ABD
60.79 - Kohli
54.17 - Babar Azam
54.01 - Ross Taylor
53.56 - Rohit Sharma
Kohli also had some upsets in this decade as well when he was dismissed in the 90s five times and 13 times he was dismissed for a duck.
Most dismissals in the 90s in ODIs this decade:
6 - Williamson
5 - Kohli
5 - Maxwell
5 - Ross Taylor
4 - Finch, Sangakkara, Rohit
Most ducks in ODIs this decade:
20 - Lasith Malinga
15 - Martin Guptill
14 - Angelo Mathews
13 - Virat Kohli
13 - Mohammad Hafeez
Most catches as a fielder in ODIs this decade:
The Indian swashbuckler has also been a prolific fielder in this decade as he emerged as he picked up most catches in this decade.
Most catches as a fielder in ODIs this decade:
117 - Virat Kohli
87 - Ross Taylor
81 - Faf du Plessis
79 - Martin Guptill
77 - Hashim Amla