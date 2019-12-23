King of the Decade: Virat Kohli gets most runs, centuries, man of the match, player of the series awards - Full details

New Delhi, Dec 23: The third one-day international between India and West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday (December 22) concluded the outgoing year 2019 on a dominant note for Team India.

With their win against the Windies in Cuttack, Team India also played its final game of this decade and signed off in style. If one looks back at the achievements on the cricket pitch in the last 10 years, then it was dominated by Team India and a big reason for this was a phenomenon called Virat Kohli.

The prolific run-getter from India has stamped his authority in international cricket, especially in the ODIs. The right-handed batsman from Delhi went from strength to strength in these 10 years and numbers now prove why he's held in such high esteem in the cricketing corridors.

Kohli played the most number of ODIs in the last 10 years and even scored the most runs, most centuries, won most player of the match and player of the series awards. Kohli has left his mark across all formats of the game but the run machine's performances in the 50-over format in the last 10 years make him as one of the all-time greats of the game.

Here are the records created and milestones touched by King Kohli in this decade in ODI cricket:

Most ODIs played in this decade The Indian batting mainstay ended the decade by playing most number of ODIs. 227 - Virat Kohli 196 - MS Dhoni 196 - Angelo Mathews 195 - Eoin Morgan 180 - Rohit Sharma King of the ODIs Virat Kohli in ODIs this decade: 11125 - Most runs 42 - Most 100s 52 - Most 50s 1038 - Most fours Most runs by a batsman vs a bowler in ODIs this decade: 265 - Kohli vs Kemar Roach 236 - Kohli vs Thisara Perera 223 - Kohli vs Jason Holder 219 - Rohit vs James Faulkner 209 - Stirling vs Mohammad Nabi Most Player of the Match & Series awards in ODIs Most Man of the Match awards in ODIs this decade: 35 - Virat Kohli 21 - Martin Guptill 20 - AB de Villiers 20 - Rohit Sharma 19 - Tillakaratne Dilshan Most Man of the Series: 7 - Virat Kohli 6 - Hashim Amla 5 - Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson Second best in ODI average in this decade Kohli is second after his idol South African batting great AB de Villiers in terms of highest ODI average in this decade. Highest average in ODIs this decade (3000+ runs): 64.20 - ABD 60.79 - Kohli 54.17 - Babar Azam 54.01 - Ross Taylor 53.56 - Rohit Sharma Kohli also had some upsets in this decade as well when he was dismissed in the 90s five times and 13 times he was dismissed for a duck. Most dismissals in the 90s in ODIs this decade: 6 - Williamson 5 - Kohli 5 - Maxwell 5 - Ross Taylor 4 - Finch, Sangakkara, Rohit Most ducks in ODIs this decade: 20 - Lasith Malinga 15 - Martin Guptill 14 - Angelo Mathews 13 - Virat Kohli 13 - Mohammad Hafeez Most catches as a fielder in ODIs this decade: The Indian swashbuckler has also been a prolific fielder in this decade as he emerged as he picked up most catches in this decade. Most catches as a fielder in ODIs this decade: 117 - Virat Kohli 87 - Ross Taylor 81 - Faf du Plessis 79 - Martin Guptill 77 - Hashim Amla