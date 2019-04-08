Virat Kohli should be given an early break from IPL 2019 to prepare for World Cup, suggests Michael Vaughan

The former England captain's comments came in the wake of Kohli-led IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's sixth consecutive loss in the ongoing domestic T20 league.

"If India are smart they rest @imVkohli now for the World Cup ... Give him some time off before the big event ... #IPL2019," tweeted Vaughan.

Vaughan was also criticised by a passionate RCB and Kohli for his suggestion to which the English commentator said, "Was only trying to give a bit of advice ... Someone that plays so much needs to choose a time in the year to take time out & maybe that time might be in a couple of weeks when the RCB cannot make the playoffs ... Virat is only human you know and needs looking after."

RCB were outclassed by Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (April 7) as they hit a new low in the tournament to become the first team in the history IPL to lose all their first six games.

Vaughan fears RCB's poor outing in the ongoing league might put a toll on the mindset of Kohli who will be leading India in the upcoming World Cup 2019, starting May 30.

India are being termed as one of the contenders this year for they've been one of the best teams in the 50-overs format post-ICC World Cup 2015. Kohli needs to be in the best shape of his mind to lead the side in a quadrennial event.

Earlier after losing the match to Delhi, Kohli said, "We need to grab our chances when they come our way. We can't keep giving excuses every game. We weren't good enough on the day again. That's the whole story of our season so far."

RCB posted a below-par 149 on the board after being invited to bat first with Kohli (41) being the top-scorer for his team. Batting second, Delhi made the run chase look easy and reached home seven balls early and four wickets in the bank.