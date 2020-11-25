Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma | Who is better captain? Parthiv Patel has this stunning opinion!

Now, India and Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper batsman Parthiv Patel joined the caravan and opined that Rohit is a better captain than Kohli.

"The way Rohit Sharma does captaincy, I like it more, he is calmer on the ground, takes better decisions under pressure and according to me he is a better captain when it comes to building the team," Parthiv said during the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Parthiv has a first-hand experience of both Rohit's and Kohli's captaincy. Parthiv had played for Mumbai Indians from IPL 2015 to 2017 and then from 2018 to 2020 for the Royal Challengers.

Parthiv said Rohit is a better decision-maker under pressure. "I have seen Rohit taking decisions on his own in crunch situations while Virat depends a lot on other players in those situations," he said.

The diminutive batsman said Rohit has can handle the team better and can take quick decisions that go in the "team's favour." However, Parthiv clarified that Kohli is not a bad captain but Rohit has moved ahead with a lot of achievements, as he knows how to win tournaments.

"To win tournaments you need to know how you are going to win them," said Patel, adding that Kohli has not "won the pressure situations" As per Patel, this has costed India in the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinals against New Zealand and in the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

However, Rohit is not touring Australia for the ODI and T20I series as he is recuperating from a hamstring injury at the NCA, and is doubtful for the Test series as well even though he has been named for the tour.