Virender Sehwag has an epic reaction as Yashasvi Jaiswal guides India U-19 to a thumping win over Pakistan in WC semis

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed an unbeaten century while young pacer Kartik Tyagi reminded Pakistan of Waqar Younis' toe-crushing yorkers as India colts cruised to a massive win in the knockout game. The Pakistani cricketers were no match to their Indian counterparts as they were outclassed in every department of the game.

The gulf in class between the two sides was evident as Indian bowlers collectively choked Pakistan to a paltry 172 in 43.1 overs.

Later, left-handed opener Jaiswal then showed his class with an unbeaten knock of 105 off 113 balls, with an equally graceful Divyansh Saxena (59 not out off 99 balls) supporting him in an easy chase completed in only 35.2 overs.

The Nawab of Najafgarh, who is known for his witty oneliners, took to his Twitter handle and posted the picture of the victorious U-19 Indian side and captioned it, "Ab toh Aadat si hai! (We are accustomed to it now!)."

Team India enjoys a fairly decent record against Pakistan in the World Cups. However, in the U-19 World Cups, both the teams have secured five wins against each other.

Indian cricket board's senior selection committee chairman MSK Prasad also congratulated the U-19 side for their comprehensive win and making it to their seventh junior World Cup final.

"Many many congratulations to India U-19 team for having successfully reached the finals with a thumping victory in quarters & semifinals. I wish the young bunch all the success in finals and defend the Cup," Prasad said.

They will now meet the winners of the second semi-final between Bangladesh and New Zealand.