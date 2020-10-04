Virender Sehwag trolls SRH ahead of MI game, says Hyderabad should give Mumbai a walkover

Hyderabad have won two and lost two matches, but the batsmen are eyet to notch up a 200+ score. Meanwhile Mumbai Indians have posted big scores this season, and with the game being played at the high-scoring Sharjah Cricket Groung, Sehwag trolled SRH saying that they weren't capable of notching up a big score and they should give Mumbai a walkover.

Speaking to Gaurav Kapur on Cricbuzz, ahead of the match, Sehwag said, "Mujhe lagta hain ki Hyderabad ko walkover dena chahiye, kyuni ki humare (SRH) batting mein dum nahi hain ki hum 200-250 run banaye. Hum toh 150 wale khilari hain, aur Mumbai ne agar peheli batting karli toh Mumbai banane wale hain 200+. (I think Hyderabad should give a walkover, cause we don't have the power in our batting that we will make 200-250. SRH are capable of a 150 runs, and Mumbai bat first they will put 200+)."

He further added that the match won't be a great one, saying, "Aisa kabhi kabhi ho sakta hain ki walkover de rahe hain. Ye mukabla mujhe lagta nahi, ki mukabla karara hoga. (The match won't be 'karara' between these two sides, so sometimes it should be that the team should give a walkover)."

Mumbai won the toss and opted to bat first against SRH.