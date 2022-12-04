Virender Sehwag tweets old India-Pakistan scorecard and asks to find out 'interesting thing', can you find it?

The former India batter uploaded a picture of an old India-Pakistan test match scorecard. He subsequently asked the fans to forget about the scorecard and questioned them to find an 'interesting point' in the picture.

The scorecard was of the first test between India and Pakistan in the 2006 series. India travelled to Pakistan to play a 3-match test series and it was the first test, held in Lahore. The match ended in a draw after Pakistan amassed a huge 679 runs in the first inning, and India replied with 410 for 1. Sehwag and Rahul Dravid put up a 410 runs partnership for the first wicket, which is the 2nd highest opening partnership for India in test cricket.

But the enigma is what is the 'interesting point' that Sehwag pointed out in the tweet?

Forget the scorecard, one very interesting thing about this Indian 11.

Can you point out ? pic.twitter.com/1pQsNhOuDG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2022

Fans had different theories but so far the former India batter hasn't revealed his answer. Some said about Harbhajan Singh being the only spinner in the squad, but Sehwag corrected him by saying that Anil Kumble was also in the team and jokingly added Kumble might get angered by that.

Incidentally, India lost that test series in Pakistan with a 1-0 scoreline. Sehwag was the highest run-getter for the visitors, with 294 runs in 3 matches.

Some people pointed out how the Singh in Harbhajan and Yuvraj were written in a different format. And Sehwag concurred with them and said it was interesting, but not the one he wants people to find out.

Have you found it? Let us know in the comment section.