VVS Laxman turns 43: Here's how cricketing fraternity greeted 'Very Very Special' Laxman

New Delhi, Nov 1: Former India cricketer VVS Laxman turned 43-years-old on Wednesday (November 1) and cricketing fraternity took to Twitter congratulate the Hyderabadi batsman.

Laxman, who is known for his stylish batting, has played 134 Tests for India and scored 8781 runs. He is still hailed as one of the best batsmen when it comes to using his wrist.

Laxman has aggregated 3,173 Test runs against Australia, including two double centuries. He has been widely hailed as Australia's nemesis and frustrated the Aussie bowlers on numerous occasions.

His marathon knock of 281 against Australia at Eden Gardens is still considered amongst the best knocks by an Indian against the Kangaroos.

He has frustrated the Australians upto such an extent that once former Australia skipper Steve Waugh told his fellow teammate Brett Lee, "If you get Dravid, great. If you get Sachin, brilliant. But if you get Laxman, it's a miracle."

Several former and current India cricketers took to their social media handles to congratulate the cricketer on his birthday.

Here's who said what:

He scored 11,125 international runs for India, 3,173 of them against Australia including two double centuries! Happy Birthday @VVSLaxman281! pic.twitter.com/gXdovFqCFS — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2017

Wishing #WristJaadugar & Bhrata Shri @VVSLaxman281 a very happy birthday.Can calm any situation with a flick of his wrists.Chitiyan Kalaiyan pic.twitter.com/fYv9z2FGW1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 31, 2017

Happy Birthday to the man who sees people in three shades—Good, Very Good and Very Very Good. Have a great one @VVSLaxman281 🙌😊🎂 pic.twitter.com/5qMfyQxRWY — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 1, 2017

Happy birthday to one of the greats of Indian cricket, @VVSLaxman281 bhai..hope you have an amazing year ahead🎂🎂🤗😊 pic.twitter.com/writqR5u4d — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 1, 2017

Wishing our mentor a smashing birthday – here’s hoping you have a memorable day. #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/i0QxPzYDMH — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 1, 2017

Polite. And classy. With bat in hand. And in life. May it always be that way. Happy Birthday to @VVSLaxman281 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 1, 2017

Always a class act with the bat and now the microphone, wishing @VVSLaxman281 a Happy Birthday and a wonderful year ahead. #Legend — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) November 1, 2017

Wishing a very #HappyBirthdayVVS to the legendary batsman @VVSLaxman281 all of your innings were a treat to watch. Wish you all success 👍🏻 — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) November 1, 2017