VVS Laxman turns 43: Here's how cricketing fraternity greeted 'Very Very Special' Laxman

VVS Laxman
New Delhi, Nov 1: Former India cricketer VVS Laxman turned 43-years-old on Wednesday (November 1) and cricketing fraternity took to Twitter congratulate the Hyderabadi batsman.

Laxman, who is known for his stylish batting, has played 134 Tests for India and scored 8781 runs. He is still hailed as one of the best batsmen when it comes to using his wrist.

Laxman has aggregated 3,173 Test runs against Australia, including two double centuries. He has been widely hailed as Australia's nemesis and frustrated the Aussie bowlers on numerous occasions.

His marathon knock of 281 against Australia at Eden Gardens is still considered amongst the best knocks by an Indian against the Kangaroos.

He has frustrated the Australians upto such an extent that once former Australia skipper Steve Waugh told his fellow teammate Brett Lee, "If you get Dravid, great. If you get Sachin, brilliant. But if you get Laxman, it's a miracle."

Several former and current India cricketers took to their social media handles to congratulate the cricketer on his birthday.

Here's who said what:

Story first published: Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 10:25 [IST]
