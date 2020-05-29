Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Waqar Younis announces to quit social media after Twitter handle gets hacked, obscene video liked by hacker

By

Karachi, May 29: Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis on Friday (May 29) alleged that his official Twitter handle was hacked and also accused a hacker of liking obscene video clip.

Miffed with this unwanted controversy, the legendary Pakistan seamer declared that he has decided to distance himself from social media. The hacker, apparently, liked a porn clip on Twitter much to the embarrassment to the former cricketer.

Younis later released a video in the morning and revealed the entire incident, stating that he will never be seen again on social media. He also claimed that this wasn't the first time that his social media account was hacked.

The former Pakistan coach took this extreme step after he was criticised on social media by critics. Younis clarified that he wasn't behind the inappropriate action and that his video post may be his final post on any of his social media accounts.

In the video message on his official Twitter account the 48-year-old said, "Today I have to say with great regret that when I woke up this morning, someone hacked my Twitter account and liked grossly inferior videos from my account."

"So it is a matter of great shame, it is a matter of great regret and discomfort. For me and my family too. I used to think that social media or Twitter is a way of interacting with people. But unfortunately, this man ruined everything. By the way, the hacker has not done this for the first time. I have had an account hack three or four times. I do not think this man is going to stop, so I have decided that I will not come on social media after today. I love my family more. You will not see me on social media after today. I am sorry if this hurts anyone," he added further.

Younis's move to save him from embarrassment also triggered meme fest on social media as people started making fun of the former cricketer. Some even claimed to be a damage control exercise from the former seamer.

More WAQAR YOUNIS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Best rivalry matches in IPL history
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 20:31 [IST]
Other articles published on May 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue