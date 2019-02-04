Watch: MS Dhoni runs away as Yuzvendra Chahal asks him to debut at 'Chahal TV'

Apparently, Chahal wanted the 37-year-old to appear for a light-hearted banter for BCCI.com, but the Ranchi cricketer was in no mood for any such interaction and sped towards the dressing room. Finally, Chahal had to interview the stand-in captain Rohit Sharma.

Watch the video of Chahal chasing Dhoni:

Meanwhile, India created history by defeating 4-1 in the ODI series. Defending a total of 252, Indian bowlers showed grit and composure to restrict the Kiwis to 217. Chahal returned with three wickets while Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya grabbed two wickets apiece in what was another match-winning effort from the bowlers.

Dhoni, who failed to perform with the bat in the game, showcased something similar on the cricket field when he effected another superb run-out and send a dangerous looking Jimmy Neesham back to the pavilion in Wellington.

The video of Dhoni running the Kiwi all-rounder out has gone viral on the social media. Impressed with the 37-year-old's match awareness, even the International Cricket Council (ICC) couldn't stop itself from going gaga over it.

The ICC took to it's Twitter handle to issue an advisory to the cricketers asking them to leave the crease to their own peril when Dhoni is behind the stumps.

Earlier, Ambati Rayudu scored a fighting 90 to recover India from 18/4 after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat. Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, and Kedar Jadhav also made vital contributions with the bat to help the visitors post a decent total on the board.