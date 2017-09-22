Watch: MS Dhoni stumps Glenn Maxwell with his lightning-quick glove-work

Kolkata, Sep 22: A lightning-quick glovework from Mahendra Singh Dhoni's hands has almost become a routine.

The 36-year-old wicketkeeper produces at least one brilliant glovework in every game he plays to catch the opposition batsman off guard.

The best wicketkeeper in the world at the moment did an almost impossible piece of stumping and stunned a dangerous looking Glenn Maxwell.

An electric crowd was going whenever their favourite cricketer was appearing on the giant screen installed at the Eden Gardens.

He may have failed to entertain them with his batting exploits like Chennai, but MS Dhoni definitely had something special in store for an awestruck Eden crowd with his lightning-quick glove-work behind the wicket.

Understanding how dangerous the right-handed batsman could be, Dhoni was consistently instructing young wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal on which line to bowl to him.

"Ye wala accha hai, aise hi daal (This one is good, keep bowling on this line and length)," the stump mic caught Dhoni directing Chahal.

Finally, the crowd erupted in a rapturous cheer in the 23rd over of Australia's innings as 'The Dhoni Show' was on the display and India got the priced wicket of Maxwell.

As Chahal stopped a naturally aggressive Maxwell from scoring for nine successive delivery, the Australian decided to respond but paid the price. It was the final ball of the over when Maxwell charged down the crease to hit Chahal, but the ball that was bowled slightly wide towards his legs hit his pad and deflected towards leg.

Watching Maxwell charging forward and ball deflecting towards leg stump, Dhoni anticipated and grabbed the ball as soon as the batsman was beaten by its turn and effected an almost impossible looking stumping.

Even the former India skipper, who hardly shows any emotions on the field, seemed to have enjoyed his diving effort as he too celebrated after removing Maxwell. Maxwell made 14 of 18 balls, including two sixes off Kuldeep Yadav.

He thus became Dhoni's 102nd victim via stumpings in his 303rd one-day international match. It was a special match for the Ranchi-lad as he was representing India in his 300th ODI.

Dhoni didn't stop just there, the veteran took a sharp catch behind the stumps to help Kuldeep earn his maiden ODI hat-trick. When Kuldeep was asked about his strategy for the hat-trick delivery he gave the credit to Dhoni for taking that catch.

"I asked Mahi bhai (M S Dhoni) what I should bowl, he said 'tujhe jaisa lagta hai wo daal (you bowl what you want)'," said the 22-year-old Uttar Pradesh player.