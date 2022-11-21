WBBL Winners List: The Champions and Runners Up of Women’s Big Bash League

The WBBL tournament, which replaced the Australian Women's T20 Cup that ran from 2007-08 to 2014-15 season, features eight city-based franchises, branded identically to the men's Big Bash League (BBL).

In the seven editions of WBBL held so far, four teams have gone on to lift the title with three teams winning the tournament two times each. Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat have won the WBBL title twice, while Perth Scorchers has won it once.

Sydney Sixers have also reached the finals most, having finished as runners up two times and winner two times (2017-18 & 2018-19) in four final appearances.

The next team with most final appearances is Perth Scorchers, who won the title in 2021-22 and finished runners up in the first two editions in 2015-16 & 20. The inaugural champions Sydney Thunder won the title in 2020-21, while, Brisbane Heat won in the 2018-19 & 2019-20 seasons.

Adelaide Strikers are the only team to have reached the final and not won the title. Strikers finished runners up in 2019-20 & 2021-22 season. Melbourne Stars also have finished runners up in 2020-21 season.

Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, are the only other teams competing in the WBBL, but they also happen to be the two teams that have never reached a final in the seven editions so far.

Here is a look at the WBBL winners and runners up list from every season so far:

Season Edition Champion Runner Up Final Result 2021–22 WBBL07 Perth Scorchers Adelaide Strikers Scorchers won by 12 runs 2020–21 WBBL06 Sydney Thunder Melbourne Stars Thunder won by 7 wickets 2019–20 WBBL05 Brisbane Heat Adelaide Strikers Heat won by 6 wickets 2018–19 WBBL04 Brisbane Heat Sydney Sixers Heat won by 3 wickets 2017–18 WBBL03 Sydney Sixers Perth Scorchers Sixers won by 9 wickets 2016–17 WBBL02 Sydney Sixers Perth Scorchers Sixers won by 7 runs 2015–16 WBBL01 Sydney Thunder Sydney Sixers Thunder won by 3 wickets