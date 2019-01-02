Well played sir, may you coach more wherever you are: Tendulkar pays tribute to Achrekar

Sachin Tendulkar's childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar dies at 87, cricketing fraternity mourns him

Achrekar, 87, died in Mumbai due to old age-related ailments. "Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir's guidance," said the Dronacharya awardee's most famous ward, in a statement.

"His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on," he added.

Dronacharya awardee, Padma Shri and @sachin_rt's first coach - Ramakant Achrekar sir passes away. #RIP pic.twitter.com/YanCL8CFQV — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 2, 2019

Tendulkar, unarguably the greatest batsman in modern cricket, was coached by Achrekar at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar as a child. The iconic cricketer, who is now retired, has been quite vocal about the coach's contribution in shaping him.

As a player, Achrekar competed in just one first-class match but was instrumental in moulding Tendulkar as a child, often driving him to stadiums on his scooter.

"Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times," he said.

"Achrekar sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual. Well played Sir and may you coach more wherever you are," he signed off.