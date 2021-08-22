Rain ruins hopes of further Windies-Pakistan drama on day two

Repeated inspections of a wet outfield did not yield suitable conditions, as rain continued to fall throughout Saturday (August 21).

It meant Pakistan remained on 212-4, as they were at stumps the previous day having staged a recovery from a rocky start.

West Indies had the tourists on the ropes in Kingston when they were put in to bat and remarkably reduced to 2-3.

Yet a huge partnership between Fawad Alam and Babar Azam lasted for 298 balls and 158 runs and was only ended when the former retired hurt with cramps.

1

51071

That stand brought Pakistan firmly back into contention, and they would have hoped to set a big total on day two, only for the rain to intervene.

Today's play has been abandoned due to rain! 😔



See you tomorrow!

- Same 🕙

- Same 🏟

- Different weather 🌤 (Hopefully!)#WIvPAK #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/umKEWKbcY5 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 21, 2021

West Indies won the first match of the two-Test series.