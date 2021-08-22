Rain ruins hopes of further Windies-Pakistan drama on day two

Kingston, August 22: There was no play on the second day of the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan, with the weather frustrating the sides after Friday's gripping action.
Repeated inspections of a wet outfield did not yield suitable conditions, as rain continued to fall throughout Saturday (August 21).
It meant Pakistan remained on 212-4, as they were at stumps the previous day having staged a recovery from a rocky start.
West Indies had the tourists on the ropes in Kingston when they were put in to bat and remarkably reduced to 2-3.
Yet a huge partnership between Fawad Alam and Babar Azam lasted for 298 balls and 158 runs and was only ended when the former retired hurt with cramps.
That stand brought Pakistan firmly back into contention, and they would have hoped to set a big total on day two, only for the rain to intervene.
Today's play has been abandoned due to rain! 😔— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 21, 2021
West Indies won the first match of the two-Test series.
